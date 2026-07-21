Messi rushes to referee, teammate feigns injury: Fresh footage reveals Argentina's bid to stop Enzo Fernandez's red

In a World Cup final where Argentina's rich footballing legacy came under scrutiny for their anti-football antics during the 1-0 defeat to Spain in New York, fresh footage has emerged that has only intensified the criticism. The clip appears to show Argentina making a desperate attempt to prevent Enzo Fernandez from being sent off following his challenge on Spain defender Pau Cubarsi. Enzo Fernandez had received the red card during the World Cup final in New York

Days after scoring the decisive goal in Argentina's 2-1 semifinal win over England, the Chelsea midfielder endured a night to forget at MetLife Stadium. Fernandez was shown a second yellow card in the 93rd minute after a reckless challenge that sent Cubarsi crashing to the turf.

Fernandez immediately protested the decision, shaking his head in disbelief, but the challenge left little room for debate.

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The footage, which has since gone viral on social media, shows Nicolas Tagliafico standing well away from the incident, close to the Spanish penalty area and with no opponent near him. Moments after Fernandez's challenge, the full-back suddenly clutched his ankle and went to the ground despite having been walking normally seconds earlier.

The clip also shows Lionel Messi rushing towards referee Slavko Vincic immediately after the red card was produced. The Argentina captain pointed towards the injured Tagliafico, seemingly urging the referee to acknowledge the incident. While any stoppage for Tagliafico would likely have changed nothing, Argentina appeared to hope it would prompt the officials to revisit the sequence surrounding Fernandez's foul.