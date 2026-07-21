How to choose between using hot and cold compress? Orthopaedic surgeon Dr Kiran Shete explains
Choosing between a hot and cold compress does not depend on the location of the injury, but rather on its type and time, shared Dr Kiran Shete.
Using compresses, both hot and cold, is a popular way to deal with physical pain. While both work in specific cases, people are often confused as to when to use which method.
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Sometimes, people choose a specific method based on where the pain is located in the body. According to orthopaedic surgeon Dr Kiran Shete, that is not how one should make the choice.
Taking to Instagram on July 9, Dr Shete explained when to use hot and cold compresses, and how each works to soothe the pain.
“Hot or cold has nothing to do with which body part is hurting,” he stated. “It depends on what is happening inside the tissue.”
When to use a cold compress?
Dr Shete stated that a cold compress should be used to provide relief in case of newly caused injuries, when there is swelling and inflammation still visible in the affected area. By lowering the temperature of the region, the circulation is reduced, swelling is calmed, and damage to the tissue is limited.
In his words, “Always use a cold compress for fresh injuries, swelling or inflammation. Ice reduces blood flow, controls swelling and limits tissue damage. This can be useful in case of a fresh ankle sprain, an acute sports injury, or a post-surgery swelling.”
When to use a hot compress?
Unlike a cold compress, a hot compress should be used when the pain is sustained for a long period of time, or if it comes back periodically, such as in the case of chronic pain. If the region feels stiff and the muscles feel tight, a warm compress helps to increase circulation in the region and allows the muscle to relax.
As Dr Shete stated, “Use a hot compress for chronic pain, stiffness or muscle tightness. It increases circulation, relaxes the muscles, and improves mobility. For example, in the case of chronic back pain or shoulder tightness.”
There is a simple rule that Dr Shete wishes people would keep in mind: “If it is new and swollen, cool it; if it is old and stiff, warm it.” The biggest mistake people make is assuming one joint needs cold and another needs hot, he pointed out.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
Dr Kiran Shete is an orthopaedic surgeon and integrative medicine specialist with more than 25 years of experience based in Pune. He is the founder and chief medical director of Spinalogy Clinic.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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