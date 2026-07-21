How to choose between using hot and cold compress? Orthopaedic surgeon Dr Kiran Shete explains

Using compresses, both hot and cold, is a popular way to deal with physical pain. While both work in specific cases, people are often confused as to when to use which method. Also Read | What are the early symptoms of bone cancer? Ortho oncologist Dr Nikhil Tandon explains Sometimes, people choose a specific method based on where the pain is located in the body. According to orthopaedic surgeon Dr Kiran Shete, that is not how one should make the choice. Taking to Instagram on July 9, Dr Shete explained when to use hot and cold compresses, and how each works to soothe the pain. “Hot or cold has nothing to do with which body part is hurting,” he stated. “It depends on what is happening inside the tissue.”

When to use a cold compress? Dr Shete stated that a cold compress should be used to provide relief in case of newly caused injuries, when there is swelling and inflammation still visible in the affected area. By lowering the temperature of the region, the circulation is reduced, swelling is calmed, and damage to the tissue is limited. In his words, “Always use a cold compress for fresh injuries, swelling or inflammation. Ice reduces blood flow, controls swelling and limits tissue damage. This can be useful in case of a fresh ankle sprain, an acute sports injury, or a post-surgery swelling.” When to use a hot compress?

Chronic pain requires hot compress. (Pexel)