Don’t ignore the swelling: Mumbai doctor shares top symptoms of a 'highly treatable' cancer

In oncology, early detection is often the defining factor between a complex medical battle and a successful recovery. But which malignancy stands out as the most manageable when caught in its infancy? Also read | Shocking truth about thyroid cancer: Are you at risk? Dr Kartik Krishnan says thyroid cancer is highly treatable and shares the signs you need to know — from voice changes to neck lumps. (Freepik)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Kartik Krishnan, consultant, head and neck onco-surgery, Head and Neck Cancer Institute of India (HNCII), Mumbai, highlighted thyroid cancer as a prime example of a highly treatable disease — provided patients can catch it early.

Why thyroid cancer has a high recovery rate Unlike more aggressive malignancies, the most common forms of thyroid cancer progress at a manageable pace, giving doctors and patients a distinct advantage. "Thyroid cancer is considered to be one of those cancers that can be easily treated if it is detected early," Dr Krishnan said.

“This is because apart from the efficiency of the treatment method used, it does not grow at an alarming rate. Early detection ensures that treatment is easier and that metastases elsewhere in the body are avoided,” he explained.

However, Dr Krishnan highlighted that thyroid cancer is not a monolith. The ease of treatment heavily depends on the specific biological type of the tumour. "Not all types of thyroid cancer are the same. Many of them can be treated easily and have high rates of recovery and remission, while others can be more difficult to manage," he noted, adding, "It should serve as a reminder of the need for correct diagnostics and expert opinion, rather than treating all tumours in an identical way." Also read | Oncologist explains why women are more likely to get thyroid cancer, shares 5 warning signs

Signs you should not ignore One of the greatest advantages of thyroid cancer is that it often presents visible or physical warning signs before advancing. "It is also important to note that another advantage of thyroid cancer is that it normally comes with swelling that may help patients detect their condition before anything serious happens," Dr Krishnan shared.

According to Dr Krishnan, patients should look out for:

⦿ A persistent neck lump or swelling

⦿ A noticeable change in voice (such as hoarseness)

⦿ Difficulty swallowing

Dr Krishnan warned, "Clinically speaking, it is essential to pay close attention to such problems as persistent neck swelling. Such symptoms should never be neglected, as timely identification and assessment can help prevent worsening and contribute significantly to successful management."

Personalised treatment and the path forward Modern oncology has moved away from a one-size-fits-all model, allowing for highly individualised care paths for thyroid cancer patients. "The choice of treatment is very subjective, depending on various characteristics of the disease. In the majority of patients, surgical intervention serves as the primary management. However, depending on specific circumstances, a combination of treatments may prove necessary," Dr Krishnan explained.

He highlighted that advancements in medicine mean that a thyroid cancer diagnosis is far from a hopeless scenario. "Improvements in diagnostics and therapeutic techniques have made it possible to choose the most efficient and individually tailored approach for each person suffering from this type of tumour," Dr Krishnan said.

He concluded, "As long as a patient is diagnosed early and makes sound choices about treatment, he or she will be able to overcome thyroid cancer and lead a normal life."

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.