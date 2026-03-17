Oncologist explains why women are more likely to get thyroid cancer, shares 5 warning signs: Voice changes, lump in neck

Women, due to certain physiological differences, have a higher risk of developing certain health issues, including particular cancers. Thyroid cancer falls among them.



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A 2023 study published in the Journal of Endocrine and Metabolic Research found that early-stage thyroid cancer is about four times more common in women than in men. This puts women at added risk. Let's see why this may happen and what some signs are that may help alert them.

Since women are more vulnerable, based on physiology, it is important to stay aware of early symptoms, prioritise regular health check-ups, and seek timely medical attention to ensure early detection and effective treatment.

HT Lifestyle connected with Dr Kundan, consultant- surgical oncology, Manipal Hospital, Ghaziabad, who shared insights on why women face a higher risk of thyroid cancer and the key signs to watch out for.

Why are women at a bigger risk? Women are significantly more likely than men to develop thyroid cancer. This gender-skewed health issue can be traced back to hormonal differences.



Dr Kundan stated that the key factor behind this is hormonal fluctuation, from puberty to menopause, particularly the role of estrogen. “Since estrogen can affect how cells in the throat grow, the risk is often higher for those aged 20 to 55,” the oncologist noted. It is important to detect early signs, as the oncologist assured that thyroid cancer is highly treatable when identified at an earlier stage.