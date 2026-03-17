Oncologist explains why women are more likely to get thyroid cancer, shares 5 warning signs: Voice changes, lump in neck
Hear from an oncologist on why women are more vulnerable to this type of cancer than men, and what are some signs that can help one stay alert.
Women, due to certain physiological differences, have a higher risk of developing certain health issues, including particular cancers. Thyroid cancer falls among them.
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A 2023 study published in the Journal of Endocrine and Metabolic Research found that early-stage thyroid cancer is about four times more common in women than in men. This puts women at added risk. Let's see why this may happen and what some signs are that may help alert them.
Since women are more vulnerable, based on physiology, it is important to stay aware of early symptoms, prioritise regular health check-ups, and seek timely medical attention to ensure early detection and effective treatment.
HT Lifestyle connected with Dr Kundan, consultant- surgical oncology, Manipal Hospital, Ghaziabad, who shared insights on why women face a higher risk of thyroid cancer and the key signs to watch out for.
Why are women at a bigger risk?
Women are significantly more likely than men to develop thyroid cancer. This gender-skewed health issue can be traced back to hormonal differences.
Dr Kundan stated that the key factor behind this is hormonal fluctuation, from puberty to menopause, particularly the role of estrogen. “Since estrogen can affect how cells in the throat grow, the risk is often higher for those aged 20 to 55,” the oncologist noted. It is important to detect early signs, as the oncologist assured that thyroid cancer is highly treatable when identified at an earlier stage.
Signs to watch out for
The initial signs do not usually present as something obvious, like pain. Pain is generally the first marker of a health concern, prompting people to become alert and seek medical help. However, beyond pain, there are subtle changes that can also signal a problem.
The oncologist listed a few signs that you need to take note of, especially for women:
- Lump in the neck: A firm, painless lump at the base of the neck is often the first sign. People might notice it while moving their neck up and down or when they swallow.
- Change in voice: If the voice becomes hoarse or scratchy for weeks, and it isn’t actually caused by a cold, it could be a sign of a growth pressing on the vocal cords.
- Food getting stuck: A constant feeling of pressure or having a hard time swallowing solid foods can be a red flag.
- A tight neck: Sometimes, wearing a scarf or a button-up shirt might suddenly feel uncomfortable or tight, even if you haven't gained weight.
- Swollen glands: Feeling swollen or lumps on the sides of the neck that don’t go away with rest or medicine.
Tips to manage and treatment available
The first thing the oncologist prompted is to be aware and check first. He shared a simple test, “People can opt for a 'neck check' once a month: take a sip of water, tilt the head back, and look in a mirror to see if any bumps pop out as they swallow.” Along with this, he also urged to get checked, especially if they have a family history of thyroid cancer. Moreover, if the throat feels uncomfortable and weird for more than two weeks, then one should get it checked to stay safe.
Next for treatment, the oncologist revealed that the most common path forward is a simple surgery. “In some cases, only half of the gland is removed; this is called a lobectomy, which allows the other half to keep working normally. If the issue is more widespread, the whole gland is removed,” he explained. The oncologist assured that nowadays these procedures are very refined, using tiny incisions so that the body heals quickly with very little scarring and if the entire gland is gone, a simple daily pill helps keep the body’s energy and metabolism perfectly balanced.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAdrija Dey
Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.Read More
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