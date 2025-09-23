Oncologist busts 5 common myths about thyroid cancer, reveals why more women in their 30s and 40s are at risk

Thyroid cancer has demonstrated a sharp spike in cases in recent times, especially among women. However, the myths and misconceptions surrounding it often restrict people from seeking timely help. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Narayana Subramaniam, lead consultant, head and neck surgery and oncology, Aster Whitefield, said, “Although awareness has increased, we must still overcome some myths, like delayed diagnosis, fear and apprehension without reason.” Also read | Shocking truth about thyroid cancer: Are you at risk? Oncologist reveals facts about thyroid cancer, debunks misconceptions holding patients back.(Adobe stock)

Dr. Narayana Subramaniam busted several myths associated with thyroid cancer:

Myth 1: Thyroid cancer is rare.

Fact: Many people still consider thyroid cancer to be a rare disease, which is not true. In fact, many people have developed thyroid cancer around the world in recent decades, and especially women. According to statistics in India, it is one of the top ten cancers in females. The likely increase is due to improved detection rates from ultrasounds. However, this disease is real and arises from real changes in our lifestyle and environment.

Myth 2: Thyroid cancer strikes primarily older adults.

Fact: Thyroid cancer may be thought of as a disease of older age, but younger people certainly aren't off the hook. They represent a large portion of new cases every year. Women in their 20s, 30s, & 40s are responsible for a large amount of annual new cases. There are powerfully different types of thyroid cancer that are more common in younger women; one especially noticeable is papillary thyroid cancer. Also read | Thyroid health: Functions, disorders and 5 tips to manage thyroid wellness

Myth 3: A neck lump is always cancer.

Fact: Not every lump found in the thyroid is cancer. In fact, most thyroid nodules are useful. However, the only way to find out for sure is to have a simple ultrasound, and possibly a biopsy; therefore, the importance of neck checks, self-screenings and involving your doctor in a timely manner is crucial.

Myth 4: Thyroid cancer always causes obvious symptoms.

Fact: That is misleading. Many patients with early thyroid cancer don’t experience any pain or experience symptoms or changes. Early symptoms, which include hoarseness, difficulty swallowing, or neck swelling, may not appear until later; if you wait until symptoms get worse, you may miss opportunities.

Myth 5: Treatment always leaves lifelong problems.

Fact: Modern treatment is highly advanced. Surgery combined with radioiodine therapy and hormone replacement allows most patients to live completely normal lives. Unlike popular belief, people don’t lose their voice or become weak forever. Quality of life after treatment is excellent when managed with regular follow-ups. Also read | Here's how nighttime artificial lights exposure may elevate thyroid cancer risk

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.