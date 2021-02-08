Here's how nighttime artificial lights exposure may elevate thyroid cancer risk
People living in regions with high levels of outdoor artificial light at night may face a higher risk of developing thyroid cancer, suggested the findings of a novel study.
The finding comes from a study published early online in 'CANCER', a peer-reviewed journal of the American Cancer Society.
Over the past century, nightscapes-especially in cities-have drastically changed due to the rapid growth of electric lighting. Also, epidemiological studies have reported an association between higher satellite-measured levels of nighttime light and elevated breast cancer risk.
Because some breast cancers may share a common hormone-dependent basis with thyroid cancer, a team led by Qian Xiao, PhD, of The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston School of Public Health, looked for an association between light at night and later development of thyroid cancer among participants in the NIH-AARP Diet and Health Study, which recruited American adults aged 50 to 71 years in 1995-1996.
The investigators analysed satellite imagery data to estimate levels of light at night at participants' residential addresses, and they examined state cancer registry databases to identify thyroid cancer diagnoses through 2011.
Among 464,371 participants who were followed for an average of 12.8 years, 856 cases of thyroid cancer were diagnosed (384 in men and 472 in women). When compared with the lowest quintile of light at night, the highest quintile was associated with a 55 per cent higher risk of developing thyroid cancer.
The association was primarily driven by the most common form of thyroid cancer, called papillary thyroid cancer, and it was stronger in women than in men. In women, the association was stronger for localised cancer with no sign of spread to other parts of the body, while in men the association was stronger for more advanced stages of cancer. The association appeared to be similar for different tumor sizes and across participants with different sociodemographic characteristics and body mass index.
The researchers noted that additional epidemiologic studies are needed to confirm their findings. If confirmed, it will be important to understand the mechanisms underlying the relationship between light at night and thyroid cancer.
The scientists noted that light at night suppresses melatonin, a modulator of estrogen activity that may have important anti-tumor effects. Also, the light at night may lead to disruption of the body's internal clock (or circadian rhythms), which is a risk factor for various types of cancer.
"As an observational study, our study is not designed to establish causality. Therefore, we don't know if higher levels of outdoor light at night lead to an elevated risk for thyroid cancer; however, given the well-established evidence supporting a role of light exposure at night and circadian disruption, we hope our study will motivate researchers to further examine the relationship between light at night and cancer, and other diseases," said Dr Xiao.
"Recently, there have been efforts in some cities to reduce light pollution, and we believe future studies should evaluate if and to what degree such efforts impact human health," concluded Dr Xiao.
Follow more stories on Facebook and TwitterThis story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hate burpees? Then try this cardio move to burn more calories just as fast
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Here's how nighttime artificial lights exposure may elevate thyroid cancer risk
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Spanish medics continue to reel under mental trauma post Covid-19's first wave
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Zinc might be a problem solver for people trying to conceive during coronavirus
- A new study has shown that people suffering from fertility issues during the coronavirus pandemic can be helped with the consumption of Zinc. The mineral can prevent mitochondrial damage in young eggs, and sperm cells.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tamannaah Bhatia shows toned midriff and post-workout glow in new pic, seen yet?
- Tamannaah Bhatia recently took to her Instagram account and shared a stunning image of herself while flaunting her toned midriff. The Baahubali actor's picture will kick away your Monday blues and urge you to start the week on a healthier note.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Envy Anushka Sharma’s flat belly post pregnancy? Try these 5 simple Yoga asanas
- If Anushka Sharma was working right till the last trimester of her pregnancy, her post-pregnancy transformation and envious flat stomach is fitness goals too for all the new mommies out there. Check out these 5 Yoga exercises to lose that belly fat and whip up in shape
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Students from lower socio-economic groups participate lesser in sports
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gul Panag shows how to do Surya Namaskar in new video, here are its benefits
- In her latest fitness video, Gul Panag shows the correct way to do a Surya Namaskar. Her video will make you want to take that Yoga mat out.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Study sheds light on coronavirus evolution during treatment of chronic infection
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Women at increased risk of fatal, nighttime cardiac arrest: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Here's how adding vitamin C in diet can help cure bleeding gums
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Food and fitness: Masaba Gupta gets candid about body transformation
- Fashion designer Masaba Gupta recently had a question-answer session on Instagram where she spoke about her body transformation in grave detail. From what she eats in a day to how may times she works out, the designer revealed a lot.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kaizen method to cut back sugar consumption
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mandira Bedi started her weekend with 1,000 squats, you can read that again
- Mandira Bedi recently shared a video that showed the actor starting her day by doing 1,000 squats in one go. The mother-of-two is a true fitness enthusiast.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
There might be a connection between calorie label on alcohol drinks and obesity
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox