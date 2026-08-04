Step inside Jay Shetty's new and luxurious at-home podcast studio that blends art and comfort in style: Pics

Designed by Los Angeles –based designer Mike Moser, the space features intimate, richly layered interiors filled with sculptural furniture, bold artwork, and warm residential touches. “Every detail was chosen to create a sense of warmth, presence, and timelessnes because the conversations we have are deeply personal. I wanted people to forget the cameras were even there,” Jay Shetty told Ad.

According to AD, when the podcast host was designing the space, he wanted it to do three things: ‘look beautiful on camera, create an atmosphere where guests felt comfortable enough to be vulnerable, and feel like a natural extension of his home.’

Jay Shetty, a New York Times bestselling author and podcast host, gave a tour of his new at-home podcast studio, and the pictures offer an inside look at his workspace. The photos were shared by Architectural Digest (AD) in an Instagram post on August 3.

The interiors Jay Shetty's studio is a mixture of warm wood-panelled walls and luxurious interiors in deep shades. The walls were completely panelled in walnut-bleached wood and custom-designed for the author, with protrusions for depth and definition. These details were converted into shelves that also held art, like a vintage vessel and a gong.

A lot of green in the studio was added as a counterbalance to the blue and the red – the blue being from numerous artworks Jay collected over the years, and red from the plush carpet that becomes the anchor for two plush green couches. Rustic concrete flooring added a laid-back charm to the space, and the glass table and a wooden table on the side softened everything.

According to AD, the highlight of the studio is the art pieces and the vintage lamps that decorate the space, including Rosie Clements’s Calyx 2026 – a photograph turned into bubble wrap using UV, a large-scale acrylic on linen by Liam Stevens, a layered oil painting by J Grant, a vintage vessel sourced from JF Chen, and a Just Andersen lamp.