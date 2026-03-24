Quote of the day by Jay Shetty: ‘You already are extremely, incredibly successful at something, but…’

Jay's insight may appear simple, but it is packed with a thoughtful and productive message. Let's take a closer look and dissect what it means and why his saying is relevant today.

He said, “You already are extremely, incredibly successful at something, but because it is easy for you and natural for you, you don't think it is a skill.”

Jay Shetty brought it to attention, giving new meaning to the concept of skill. Former monk, a New York Times bestselling author and a podcast host, Jay shared a nuanced take on what it takes to develop a skill, and how it has the potential to look a bit different than what you are used to. He appeared on Mel Robbins' podcast on April 21, 2025 and divulged his perception on an important aspect regarding success that many may be overlooking.

But the word ‘skill’, when taken a closer look, carries the weight of a lot of effort, long hours, constant grinding and late nights. There is a consensus that skill is something that is hard-earned and exhausting. One must toil hard to be skilled. While that's true, it is not the full story, as there is more to it, which others may not notice. ALSO READ: Quote of the day by Priyanka Chopra: 'Work hard every day to achieve your goals, but it's ok if…'

Upskilling has become the latest buzzword in today's job market. But what does it really mean? At its heart, it refers to improving one's skills to stay relevant in an ever-evolving, dynamic world.

What did Jay Shetty mean? Specially for those who find themselves sulking or feeling stagnated, seeking growth and change, this quote comes across as empowering, instilling hope and courage.

Often, many believe that to be successful, one must double down and grind relentlessly to upskill. Skill is a vital, non-negotiable tool for success. While skill is undeniably a necessary asset in today's world, it is usually assumed that to hone it, it must come from a place of discomfort. Here, the saying ‘pressure makes diamonds’ reflects the similar undertone of motivation: that only with pressure can one emerge as successful, like diamonds. But not all the time, adversity must be the prerequisite to gaining success.

Jay challenges this belief that everything has to be a struggle. Perhaps because mainstream narratives have long spotlighted struggle as the only road to success, anything that comes easily is disregarded quickly, not seen as valuable.

But this is a flawed way to think.



Certain skills and interests can be natural and feel effortless, and that does not take away their power or worth.

And anyway, people at some basic level are good at something. In that sense, they are already successful. This mindset is required to build confidence to detect their natural skills. What they often lack is again, not skill, but teh ability to recognise. The real task, then, is to identify what comes naturally, acknowledge it as a strength, and actively shape and refine it into something impactful.

Why is Jay Shetty's quote relevant? It is particularly relevant today as more people are beginning to realise this shift. Success is no longer concentrated or confined to a few traditional paths. It is becoming decentralised as more and more people are exploring passion-driven careers.

What does this mean? It suggests something as simple as your daily interests that you may not take seriously, when put to mind, can make you successful.

For example, remember that one friend with impeccable photography skills, who may shy away from the camera but knows the best angles for candid clicks, actually may have a shot in this field, once they realise their passion for it. They are already successful, just need to identify one thing they are good at. Yet because it feels easy and natural, many may second-guess before calling it a skill. After all, skill is something you learn, not being a natural at it. Right? But Jay called this mindset out. Never undervalue a skill becomes it comes from a place of ease. Success is no longer conventional or a major milestone. Everyone is already successful, they just need to open their eye to look inward for this skill that feels like an instinct.