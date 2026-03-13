Quote of the day by Priyanka Chopra: 'Work hard every day to achieve your goals, but it's ok if…'

Hardwork is rooted in dedication and perseverance; sticking to strict schedules or habits and sacrificing short-term pleasures for long-term goals. Even when everyone lauds your patience and drive for going the extra mile, and you try to accept whatever the result may be because the journey has so much to teach, it is only humanly natural to have hopes. Deep down, you still wish for that one favourable outcome. Sometimes, the wish for that one singular result is so strong that it shapes both the pace and progress of the journey.



However, if the end result is unexpected, don't let disappointment get to you. Let's take a look at the bigger picture, as explained by none other than the global icon Priyanka Chopra. The 43- year-old actor, who has had an impressive and inspiring journey, from her humble paegent beginnings to becoming the household ‘Desi Girl’ of Bollywood and now taking on new roles in Hollywood, offers a refreshing, out-of-the-box perspective on hardwork and its outcome.

Priyanka Chopra's thought provoking quote is inspirational. (AP)