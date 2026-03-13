Quote of the day by Priyanka Chopra: 'Work hard every day to achieve your goals, but it's ok if…'
Priyanka Chopra reminds us that what happens in the end occurs for a reason, and that accepting the outcome is empowering for your growth.
Hardwork is rooted in dedication and perseverance; sticking to strict schedules or habits and sacrificing short-term pleasures for long-term goals. Even when everyone lauds your patience and drive for going the extra mile, and you try to accept whatever the result may be because the journey has so much to teach, it is only humanly natural to have hopes. Deep down, you still wish for that one favourable outcome. Sometimes, the wish for that one singular result is so strong that it shapes both the pace and progress of the journey.
However, if the end result is unexpected, don't let disappointment get to you. Let's take a look at the bigger picture, as explained by none other than the global icon Priyanka Chopra. The 43- year-old actor, who has had an impressive and inspiring journey, from her humble paegent beginnings to becoming the household ‘Desi Girl’ of Bollywood and now taking on new roles in Hollywood, offers a refreshing, out-of-the-box perspective on hardwork and its outcome.
Priyanka talked about this on Jay Shetty's podcast On Purpose, posted on Feb 25, 2026. She said, "Just work hard every day to achieve your goals through the day, but it's okay if once in a while it doesn't turn out to be the way you thought it should be because you might end up with what you need instead of what you wanted."
What does this mean?
The quote moulds acceptance into a positive framework, making it empowering. Don't belittle all the efforts you have poured into accomplishing your goals, even if things do not turn out exactly as you hoped for. Priyanka highlighted that what you receive in the end is usually what you ‘needed,' serving your bigger goals and personal growth. Life may misdirect and startle you, but it has a valuable lesson.
You may have come across ‘canon event’ on your social media feed, a piece of lingo that gained popularity from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Now imagine these unexpected results in life as your own canon events: necessary and inevitable turnpoints in your life's journey. They guide you toward the real outcome you truly needed, even if you did not originally plan it. It is unavoidable and highly transformative in nature, so regretting about what ifs should not cloud your vision. The outcome is the defining pivotal event that shapes your journey.
Why is this relevant today?
This is especially relevant in daily life, as the world is becoming increasingly unpredictable. From major economic and political instability, environmental changes, to family issues, the course of a journey rarely stays the same. Plans, whether for education, career, or bigger life goals, can shift unexpectedly. But instead of being disheartened, taking it as a learning opportunity is best and believing it is what you actually ‘needed’ alleviates all the resentment and bitterness you may have held towards the outcome.
