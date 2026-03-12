Quote of the day by Shreya Ghoshal: 'Taking charge of your life without taking any help is empowering...'

One of the brightest stars in the world of playback singing. Shreya Ghoshal needs no introduction. Born on March 12, 1984, she shot to fame after winning the reality show Sa Re Ga Ma as a teenager. Singer Shreya Ghoshal celebrates her birthday on March 12. (PTI)

While on the show, she was noticed by filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Shreya made her Bollywood playback singing debut in his 2002 film, Devdas. And she never had to look back since. To commemorate her birthday, today’s quote of the day is an excerpt from her interview with The Times of India from March 2021.

Shreya’s quote reads: “Taking charge of your life without taking any help is empowering and teaches you the meaning of life, makes you stronger and more rooted in your existence.”