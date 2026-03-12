Quote of the day by Shreya Ghoshal: 'Taking charge of your life without taking any help is empowering...'
Shreya Ghoshal quote reminds us of the perks of being self-reliant, of the freedom and empowerment that comes with it.
One of the brightest stars in the world of playback singing. Shreya Ghoshal needs no introduction. Born on March 12, 1984, she shot to fame after winning the reality show Sa Re Ga Ma as a teenager.
While on the show, she was noticed by filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Shreya made her Bollywood playback singing debut in his 2002 film, Devdas. And she never had to look back since. To commemorate her birthday, today’s quote of the day is an excerpt from her interview with The Times of India from March 2021.
Shreya’s quote reads: “Taking charge of your life without taking any help is empowering and teaches you the meaning of life, makes you stronger and more rooted in your existence.”
Taking charge of your life…
The interview from which the quote is taken was conducted during the COVID-19 pandemic. It was a time of introspection for many, and Shreya was no exception. When asked about the biggest lesson that the experience taught her, she said that it was letting go of the things that were not needed. That included cutting down on luxuries.
A celebrated figure in the entertainment industry, Shreya is expected to lead a life of comfort and have help at hand. However, she felt that doing chores on her own helped her feel more connected to life. Putting in the effort led to a fulfilment that is unique.
If life is meant to be lived, then chores that need to be done are part of that very experience. Performing them on our own without seeking external help makes us more in control of our own lives and offers a degree of freedom that would otherwise be elusive.
Relevance of the quote today
The quote reminds us of the importance of being self-reliant in a world where almost every lived experience is assisted, most likely by technology. While humans are social animals and are reliant on society for a great deal, there are also the experiences of an individual that give their lives and beliefs shape and make them into who they are. Being self-reliant opens up a doorway to many of these experiences and, therefore, allows us to get more in touch with our humanity.
