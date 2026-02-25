Did Sanjay Leela Bhansali get a heart attack on 63rd birthday? Love & War director's family issues statement

As per a statement released from his family, “Mr Sanjay Leela Bhansali is doing absolutely fine. He has gone in for a routine medical check-up and there is no cause for concern.”

Sanjay Leela Bhansali celebrated his 63rd birthday on Tuesday (February 24). The filmmaker has been busy with the production work of his upcoming film Love and War, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. After reports claimed that Bhansali suffered a heart attack and was rushed to a hospital, his family has released an official statement to clear the air.

The note further stated, “We sincerely appreciate the love, care, and concern for shown by everyone. Thank you for your continued support and warm wishes.” The statement via Instagram Stories on the account of Bhansali productions.

About the filmmaker's career Sanjay Leela Bhansali is not only a film director but also a producer, screenwriter, editor and music composer. He has received several awards, including seven National Film Awards. He was also awarded the Padma Shri in 2015. He made his directorial debut with Khamoshi: The Musical in 1996.

The filmmaker earned praise and achieved success with Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam in 1999 and Devdas in 2002. He won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi for directing Black in 2005. His other films include Saawariya in 2007 and Guzaarish in 2010. With Guzaarish, he made his debut as a music composer.

After that, he helmed Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela in 2013, Bajirao Mastani in 2015, Padmaavat in 2018 and Gangubai Kathiawadi in 2022. In 2024, Bhansali unveiled his music label, named Bhansali Music. He also made his debut on the OTT platform by directing the web series Heeramandi.

Recently, Bhansali co-produced Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur's love drama titled Do Deewane Seher Mein. The film also stars Ila Arun, Joy Sengupta, Ayesha Raza, Viraj Gehlani, Sandeepa Dhar, and Naveen Kaushik. Directed by Ravi Udyawar, the film is presented by Zee Studios and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Bhansali Productions.