Babita Singh Reporting release date: When and where to watch Barun Sobti, Nimisha Sajayan's investigative drama

Set in a small Indian town, Babita Singh Reporting follows suspended police officer Babita, fondly known as Baby (played by Nimisha Sajayan), a people-pleasing cop who has spent much of her life putting others first. Devastated by the murder of a childhood friend, Baby sets out to uncover the truth, embarking on an unexpected journey of self-discovery. Against the backdrop of a murder investigation, the investigative drama brings together grounded realism, layered characters, and complex family dynamics, offering a raw and authentic portrait of a woman confronting the choices that have shaped her life.

On Monday, Amazon Prime Video announced the worldwide premiere date of its upcoming Prime Original movie, Babita Singh Reporting. Directed by Ambiecka Pandit and written by Amita Vyas, this investigative drama is produced by Saurabh Malhotra, Manuj Mittra, and Tina Tharwani under the banner of Film Squad Productions in association with Act Three.

Babita Singh Reporting release date: Barun Sobti and Nimisha Sajayan are set to star together for the first time in a film, which is headed straight to an OTT release.

More details The movie is executive produced by Sudip Sharma, and features actors Nimisha Sajayan, Barun Sobti, and Anshumaan Pushkar in pivotal roles.

Sudip Sharma, Executive Producer of Babita Singh Reporting, shared, "The movie unfolds around a crime, but at its heart, it is also about the personal journey of a woman who has always adjusted, sought validation from others, and stayed in the background of her own life. Nimisha Sajayan brings her to life with incredible sensitivity and strength, while Barun Sobti and Anshumaan Pushkar add wonderful depth and texture to the world around her. Having collaborated with Prime Video through two seasons of Paatal Lok, it felt natural to bring this story to a service that has consistently championed distinctive voices and created a home for storytellers and talent. Prime Video has given us the creative freedom, support, and reach to bring this story to audiences exactly as we envisioned."

“At Prime Video, we are always looking to champion stories that are distinctive, authentic, and emotionally engaging, and Babita Singh Reporting is a strong testament to that vision,” said Nikhil Madhok, director & head of Originals, Prime Video India. “The film is, at its core, a deeply human story about the search for truth and a woman reclaiming her voice while navigating grief, relationships, and life. It brings together a talented creative team, with Ambiecka Pandit’s assured direction, Amita Vyas’s nuanced writing, and Sudip Sharma’s creative vision as Executive Producer, alongside a powerful ensemble led by Nimisha Sajayan, whose portrayal of Baby brings remarkable depth and authenticity to the character.”