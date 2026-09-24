Welcome actor Mushtaq Khan dies at 56 after battling cancer, confirms business partner

Veteran actor Mushtaq Khan, known for his memorable supporting and comic roles in Hindi cinema, has died after battling lung cancer. He was 56. Mushtaq Khan

His business partner Shivam confirms to HT City, "He passed away around 7pm on Thursday. He had been detected with lung cancer earlier and had got well. However, it relapsed eight days back and had to be admitted to the hospital. It was last stage cancer."

A familiar face in Hindi films for decades, Khan worked a lot as a character actor, appearing alongside several stars and becoming known for his performances in films such as Rowdy Rathore and Hera Pheri (2000)

He was also part of more recent films including Gadar 2, Badhaai Do and Stree 2.

His work extended beyond films to television, where he appeared in shows such as Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi.

Among his best-known performances was his role in Welcome (2007) alongside Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, in which his 'Meri ek taang nakli hai, main hockey ka bahot bada khiladi tha. Ek din Uday bhai...' monologue became iconic.