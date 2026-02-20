Do Deewane Seher Mein movie review: Mrunal Thakur-Siddhant Chaturvedi’s sweet and honest romance may work better on OTT

Roshni Srivastava ( Mrunal Thakur ) and Shashank Sharma ( Siddhant Chaturvedi ) are young professionals introduced through an arranged match. Shashank struggles with a speech issue that dents his confidence, while Roshni battles body-image insecurities and a constant sense of not being enough. Their families nudge them toward marriage, but hesitation and emotional baggage slow them down.

In a time when Bollywood romance often swings between spectacle and cynicism, Do Deewane Seher Mein attempts to map modern love through two Mumbai-based socially awkward millennials navigating insecurities.

The good The film’s emotional core is sincere. It recognises that today’s love is chaotic, imperfect and shaped by self-doubt. Mumbai feels alive in the background, quietly shaping their relationship. Siddhant brings softness to Shashank, capturing vulnerability without theatrics, while Mrunal layers Roshni with restraint and quiet hurt. Their chemistry is anchored in silences and small gestures rather than big declarations. Ila Arun and Sandeepa Dhar add warmth in brief appearances, and the melody-led music complements the mood.

The bad The film falters in its writing. The screenplay repeats emotional beats without deepening them, and key conflicts arrive abruptly and resolve too conveniently. The pacing sags noticeably in the second half, occasionally confusing sensitivity with sluggishness. For a story that was more about self-acceptance, the characters feel sketchy with incomplete arcs.