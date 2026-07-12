Craving restaurant-style soup dumplings? This easy homemade recipe has you covered: See step-by-step process
Here's how to make delicious soup dumplings at home without any fancy equipment or technique. Here’s the breakdown of the recipe.
Want to surprise your family and friends with a new recipe? Soup dumplings are the perfect combo to try, considering the monsoon season. Instagram page Marion's Kitchen shared this delicious, easy recipe on July 8, 2026. Here’s the breakdown of the recipe.
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Soup dumplings
Marion highlighted that if you love dumplings but don't want to bother with folding wrappers, this no-wrapper dumpling soup is about to become your new go-to. It delivers all the juicy, flavour-packed goodness of classic pork dumplings, but in a much easier, fuss-free way.
The dumplings are soft, tender and packed with savoury flavour, while the rich chicken broth and fresh bok choy make it feel like a complete, comforting meal. It is perfect for busy weeknights, cosy dinners, or whenever you crave a warm, satisfying bowl of soup without the extra effort.
Preparation time: 15 minutes
Cook time: 20 minutes
Serves: 4
Ingredients
Here are the ingredients required to make soup dumplings at home:
6 cups chicken stock
1 bunch bok choy, quartered lengthways
1 tablespoon sesame oil, to serve (optional)
Garlic chilli crisp, to serve
Extra spring onion, finely sliced, to serve
Fresh coriander, finely chopped, to serve
Filing
500g pork mince
Two spring onions, finely sliced
One teaspoon minced garlic
One tablespoon of Shaoxing wine
One and a half tablespoons of soy sauce
Pepper, to taste
Wrapper
Half a cup of potato starch
One cup of cold water
Method
Here’s the step-by-step process to make soup dumplings at home:
Step 1: In a large bowl, combine the pork mince, spring onion, garlic, pepper, Shaoxing wine and soy sauce. Mix well until everything is evenly combined.
Step 2: Shape the mixture into small bite-sized meatballs, about the size of a golf ball.
Step 3: Lightly coat each meatball in potato starch, then dip it into cold water and coat again with potato starch. This creates a delicate outer layer that mimics a dumpling wrapper.
Step 4: Place a large pot over medium-high heat and bring the chicken stock to a boil.
Step 5: Carefully drop the coated meatballs into the boiling broth.
Step 6: Allow the dumplings to cook for five to six minutes or until they are cooked through and floating to the surface.
Step 7: Add the bok choy and cook for one to two more minutes, until just tender but still vibrant.
Step 8: Ladle the soup into bowls and finish with a drizzle of Marion’s Kitchen Garlic Chilli Crisp and sesame oil (if using). Top with extra spring onion and coriander if using.
Step 9: Serve immediately while hot and enjoy every comforting spoonful.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them. This article is for informational purposes only.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More
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