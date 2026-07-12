Craving restaurant-style soup dumplings? This easy homemade recipe has you covered: See step-by-step process

The dumplings are soft, tender and packed with savoury flavour, while the rich chicken broth and fresh bok choy make it feel like a complete, comforting meal. It is perfect for busy weeknights, cosy dinners, or whenever you crave a warm, satisfying bowl of soup without the extra effort.

Marion highlighted that if you love dumplings but don't want to bother with folding wrappers, this no-wrapper dumpling soup is about to become your new go-to. It delivers all the juicy, flavour-packed goodness of classic pork dumplings, but in a much easier, fuss-free way.

Want to surprise your family and friends with a new recipe? Soup dumplings are the perfect combo to try, considering the monsoon season. Instagram page Marion's Kitchen shared this delicious, easy recipe on July 8, 2026. Here’s the breakdown of the recipe.

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 20 minutes

Serves: 4

Ingredients Here are the ingredients required to make soup dumplings at home:

6 cups chicken stock

1 bunch bok choy, quartered lengthways

1 tablespoon sesame oil, to serve (optional)

Garlic chilli crisp, to serve

Extra spring onion, finely sliced, to serve

Fresh coriander, finely chopped, to serve

Filing 500g pork mince

Two spring onions, finely sliced

One teaspoon minced garlic

One tablespoon of Shaoxing wine

One and a half tablespoons of soy sauce

Pepper, to taste

Wrapper Half a cup of potato starch

One cup of cold water

Method Here’s the step-by-step process to make soup dumplings at home:

Step 1: In a large bowl, combine the pork mince, spring onion, garlic, pepper, Shaoxing wine and soy sauce. Mix well until everything is evenly combined.

Step 2: Shape the mixture into small bite-sized meatballs, about the size of a golf ball.

Step 3: Lightly coat each meatball in potato starch, then dip it into cold water and coat again with potato starch. This creates a delicate outer layer that mimics a dumpling wrapper.

Step 4: Place a large pot over medium-high heat and bring the chicken stock to a boil.

Step 5: Carefully drop the coated meatballs into the boiling broth.

Step 6: Allow the dumplings to cook for five to six minutes or until they are cooked through and floating to the surface.

Step 7: Add the bok choy and cook for one to two more minutes, until just tender but still vibrant.

Step 8: Ladle the soup into bowls and finish with a drizzle of Marion’s Kitchen Garlic Chilli Crisp and sesame oil (if using). Top with extra spring onion and coriander if using.

Step 9: Serve immediately while hot and enjoy every comforting spoonful.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them. This article is for informational purposes only.