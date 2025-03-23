Couple's unique meatball-themed gender reveal divides internet: 'This isn’t cultural'

In a uniquely themed celebration that has caught the public’s attention, a Florida couple recently hosted a gender reveal party centred around meatballs. The event took place at North Italia restaurant, where a sign read, “What will Baby Fontana have? Meatballs or no meatballs?” In a carefully staged moment, the mom-to-be, Rosanna Fontana, posted footage on Instagram showing the festivities. In the video, a restaurant employee presents a canister of tomato sauce, which Fontana pours over a pan of pasta held by her husband, Christopher. The absence of meatballs in the sauce revealed that the couple is expecting a girl. The absence of meatballs in the sauce revealed that the couple is expecting a girl.(Instagram/@jipc_rose)

Reflecting on the moment, Fontana said, “I actually cried when I realized there were no meatballs,” adding, “Because I wanted a boy.”

Watch the video here.

Internet Reacts

The creative yet unconventional theme has polarised opinions among Italians, with one critic commenting, “You can not get tackier than this,” while another called it, “Classless.” Yet, there were also voices in support; one onlooker remarked, “This isn’t cultural… it’s created on stereotypes,” and others lauded the reveal, describing it as, “The most creative gender reveal I’ve seen,” and, “I love everything about this.” Fontana noted that, overall, the feedback was 98% positive.

Acknowledging the mixed reception, Fontana, 34, told The New York Post, “There were some Italians who loved it and some Italians that didn’t like it. I mean, to each his own.” She also defended her decision, saying, “You know, some people don’t understand the concept of non pink and blue gender reveals.” The video has since amassed nearly half a million views, with many viewers tagging friends and encouraging them to try similar ideas.

A lawyer from Orlando, Fla., Fontana was inspired by Italian-themed gender reveal videos on TikTok, which featured meatballs, but she wanted to put a unique spin on the idea. She explained that while her friends provided the initial concept, she decided to do something different by pouring sauce into a pan. The celebration included additional Italian-inspired details, such as a cake decorated to resemble spaghetti and meatballs and a magnetic chalkboard where guests could vote on the gender using a spaghetti and meatball magnet.

Adding a personal touch to the event, Fontana, who is of West Indian descent, mentioned, “Marrying into his family, I’m immersed into this New York Italian culture.” Her husband, Christopher, hails from Rochester, NY, with familial roots in Palermo, Sicily and Calabria, making the Italian theme a natural choice.