Bride asks bridesmaid to pay 70,000 to attend the wedding: ‘make sure everything’s perfect’

A woman dropped out of her best friend’s wedding plans after receiving an email that detailed a substantial “bridesmaid package” cost. Initially, she was “beyond excited and honoured” when her friend Megan, with whom she has shared a long-standing bond since school days, asked her to be a bridesmaid. However, her enthusiasm soon turned to disbelief when, a few weeks later, Megan sent an email outlining the expenses that each bridesmaid was expected to bear. The bride sent an email and attached a spreadsheet that listed the costs involved.(Unsplash)

In the email, Megan attached a spreadsheet that clearly listed the costs involved, including charges for the dress, hair and makeup, a gift for the bride, a deposit for a bachelorette party, and an additional fee for miscellaneous expenses. Faced with these unexpectedly steep demands, the woman reached out to Megan and explained that the overall cost was far beyond what she could afford given her financial commitments, such as student loan repayments and saving for other priorities. Megan responded by insisting that such expenses were simply “the norm” for modern weddings, stating, “I’m just trying to make sure everything’s perfect, and these costs are necessary. If you can’t afford to be in my wedding, I understand, but I can’t change the plans for everyone else.”

Feeling “super awkward” and disappointed, she shared her sentiments on Reddit by saying, “I’ve always been there for her, but this just feels like she’s using her wedding as an excuse to make her guests pay for her dream day. I told her that I couldn’t afford all of it, and she hasn’t spoken to me since.”

Internet reacts

The story has sparked a discussion online, with many individuals voicing their opinions about the financial pressures placed on wedding participants.

A user wrote, “If you can’t afford it, you can’t afford it. You can simply say, I love you and thank you for asking me to be in your wedding but I will have to decline due to financial constraints. I would still love to attend and support you."

Another added, “If she is really your friend she will understand, but you may have to let things happen based on her response.”

Another user called the bride “money hungry,” while someone else said it was “way too much to ask from a friend.”

