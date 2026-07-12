Laura Loomer alleges foreign plot in Lindsey Graham's death, seeks probe: ‘Doesn’t feel like coincidence’

Hours after Lindsey Graham's office released a statement confirming his death, MAGA influencer Laura Loomer questioned the timing and circumstances around it. Loomer claimed Graham's death “doesn't feel like coincidence”, while alleging a foreign plot and calling for a probe. Laura Loomer said Russia had sent a delegation to Khamenei's funeral, and highlighted that Lindsey Graham had been in Ukraine a day previous to his death. (AP/ AFP) Loomer named Iran and Russia in a series of posts she made regarding Graham's death, wherein she also pointed out signs against the Republican Senator at late Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei's funeral. The influencer further said Russia had sent a delegation to Khamenei's funeral, and highlighted that Graham had been in Ukraine a day previous to his death speaking about a Russia sanctions bill, which he said the White House supported. Also Read | Lindsey Graham ‘a true patriot, was always working’: Trump's tribute to US senator who died at 71 “5 days ago, the IRGC publicly called for Senator Lindsey Graham to be assassinated. He was traveling abroad to a war zone the last few days to try to end the war between Ukraine and Russia,” Loomer said in a post on X. She further said that Loomer had only been at home for “less than a day” when his staff said he had passed away from a “brief and sudden illness.”

“Was he poisoned by a foreign adversary either abroad or upon returning to the US? There should be an investigation into his death. Especially after Iran called for his death less than one week ago. What do his staff mean by a “brief and sudden illness”? Poison?” the influencer questioned in her post. ‘Graham posted about IRGC threat five days ago’ Loomer, in another post, shared a video from Ali Khamenei's funeral in Iran, wherein signs were displayed calling for the death of Graham. The Republican Senator had himself replied to the video, saying, “At least they used a good photo of me. Judge me by my enemies.” Sharing the video and Graham's response, Loomer said, “5 days ago, Senator Lindsey Graham posted about how the IRGC threatened to assassinate him. They threatened to assassinate me and President Trump as well with matching posters of our faces held by IRGC operatives at Khameini’s funeral that called for our heads to roll.” She added that Graham was now dead, one day after returning from Ukraine, wherein he had “spoken about sanctioning Russia and further assisting Ukraine in their defence against Putin.” “Recently, Russia threatened to supply Iran with nuclear weapons. This doesn’t feel like a coincidence,” Loomer claimed. In yet another post, she alleged there was “reason to believe he was poisoned”, while calling for a toxicology report and investigation into Graham's demise. Also Read | ‘500% tariffs’ on India to ‘kill’ Ali Khamenei: The many controversial moments of Lindsey Graham Putin advisor called for Graham to be ‘flattened’: Loomer Among other things, Loomer further claimed it was “worth noting” that Russian President Vladimir Putin's advisor Alexander Dugin had called for Graham to be “flattened” earlier this year, while sharing a picture of the news report on the statement.

“It is worth noting Putin’s advisor Alexander Dugin called for Lindsey Graham to be “flattened” exactly 4 months ago. Senator Graham returned from Ukraine yesterday where he was meeting with Zelensky about further US support for Ukraine in their war with Russia, and White House support for Graham’s proposal for increased Russian sanctions,” Loomer said in her post on X. She added, “In March, @AGDugin also said Russia would supply Iran with Nuclear weapons. Iran called for Senator Grahams’ assassination last weekend at Khamenei’s funeral where the Russian government sent a delegation.” Iran's former crown price condoles Senator's death: ‘Stood on the right side’ Meanwhile, Iran's former crown prince Reza Pahlavi condled Graham's death, saying he was “deeply saddened” by his passing away and referring to him as a “steadfast friend of the Iranian people.”