From Ram laddu to Masala vade: Easy monsoon snacks that deserve a spot on your rainy-day menu

• One medium mooli, grated and squeezed dry

For the radish chutney

• One to two green chillies, finely chopped

• One cup yellow moong dal , soaked for 4 hours

For the laddus

Chef Naman Gulati shared this crispy, tangy, and spicy recipe that you will need to spice up your rainy evenings.

Rainy evenings call for comfort food. If you want to make the most of the rainy season, try these delicious snack recipes that will add a flavour to your evenings. These snacks are so easy to make that you can turn every rainy evening into a treat. Here’s the breakdown of the recipes.

Hot oil – One tbsp (secret for better texture)

Salt – One and a fourth cup tsp (or to taste)

Fennel seeds – One and a half tsp

Green chillies, finely chopped – 3-5 depending upon the spice preference.

Raw rice – Two tbsp (optional, for extra crispness)

Chef Kenneth Gopinath shared this masala vade recipe that you can try on rainy days. It is crisp on the outside, soft yet grainy inside with bursts of curry leaves, ginger, cinnamon, clove and sweet onions in every bite.

Plate the laddus, spoon chutney generously on top, and finish with chaat masala and red chilli powder. Eat hot.

Blend mooli, coriander, mint, green chilli, lemon juice, kala namak, and cumin powder into a coarse chutney. Adjust salt to taste.

Heat oil on medium flame. Wet your hands, shape small round balls from the batter and fry in batches until golden and crisp, about 4–5 minutes. Drain on a rack.

Grind the dals with ginger and green chillies into a coarse paste without adding any water. Add cumin seeds and salt, mix well.

Wash and soak moong and chana dal together for at least 4 hours. Drain well and pat dry.

Here’s the step-by-step process to make Ram laddu at home:

Method Here’s the step-by-step process to make vadai at home:

Step 1: Soak channa dal for about 4 hours and soak rice in it for an hour.

Step 2: Grind them into a coarse mixture.

Step 3: Chop up the coriander leaves, onion, dill leaves into a small mixer grinder and add in the ginger, garlic, cinnamon, clove, fennel, green chilli and curry leaves into a medium coarse mixture again.

Step 4: Now mix everything, add salt and asafoetida.

Step 5: Pour over 2 tbsp of hot oil into the mixture and make a dough.

Step 6: Now, to shape them, roll some small balls.

Step 7: Press them between your palms. The centre needs to be a little bulged / fat, and the sides should be convex.

Step 8: To deep fry, add oil into a Kadai and add 1 inch tamarind in it. Once the oil is hot, deep fry until slightly darker golden brown on medium low flame.

Step 9: Serve hot.