Drink coriander leaves water on empty stomach for lowering cholesterol, boosting immunity

Coriander or Dhaniya is a powerful herb that has been in use since ancient times for lowering cholesterol levels and treating digestive issues. Fragrant and flavourful, both coriander seeds and leaves are widely used in Indian curries for enhancing taste. Coriander leaves are ground into delicious chutney that can go with a wide range of recipes. An excellent source of vitamins, fibre, minerals, and antioxidants, coriander leaves can be an amazing addition to your diet. Coriander leaves water can be a wonderful remedy for managing blood sugar levels and keeping at bay many chronic diseases. (Also read: Mint to coriander; 7 summer-friendly herbs to keep your body cool) An excellent source of vitamins, fibre, minerals, and antioxidants, coriander leaves can be an amazing addition to your diet. (Adobe Stock)

Coriander has many natural compounds that can combat high cholesterol. High in antioxidants and dietary fibres, coriander water can play also help in reducing LDL or 'bad' cholesterol levels. Coriander is full of phytosterols, the plant compounds that can inhibit the absorption of cholesterol in the intestine. This also help prevent heart disease.

"The herb coriander acts as a diuretic. It is also shown by research that it can help reduce harmful cholesterol (LDL) thus reducing risk of atherosclerosis and prevention of coronary artery disease," says Dr. Dipankar Roy, MBBS, MD (MEDICINE), Golf View Healthcare & Research Centre.

"Coriander water can help relieve PMS, acidity, thyroid, migraine due to excess heat, night sweats, hot flashes, mid-night sweats and all kinds of pitta issues," shares Dr Dixa Bhavsar Savaliya in her recent Instagram post.

How to make coriander leaves water

Just take a handful of coriander leaves and boil it in 500 ml of water for 10 minutes, then strain and sip on it while its lukewarm or at room temperature.

Right time to drink coriander leaves water

You can drink coriander leaves water at any time be it first thing in the morning or 45 minutes before or after your meals.

What makes coriander leaves so nutritious

"Coriander leaves are an excellent source of Vitamin A and Vitamin C. Along with these nutrients, each serving of coriander leaves is loaded with a potful of nutrients like dietary fibre, iron, manganese, calcium, vitamin K, phosphorus, etc," says Dr Savaliya.

"A wonder herb consisting of 11 essential oils, very low in saturated fat, contains a good amount of linoleic acid which imparts numerous health benefits. As per NIN, 100 gms of coriander leaves has 31 kcal, 2 gms of carbohydrates, 4gms of protein, 0.7 gms of fat, 146 mg of calcium, 5.3mg of iron, 4.7gms of fibre, 24mg of Vitamin C, 635mg of Vitamin A and more," she adds.

Health benefits of Dhaniya or coriander leaves water

1. Improves vision: Coriander is high in Vitamin A which can help nourish your retinas. It also helps retain the right amount of moisture in your eyes.

2. Boosts immunity: Coriander leaves are full of Vitamin C and Vitamin C along with Vitamin A. This can help boost your immune system. The wonderful antioxidants and plant-based compounds are further beneficial for your health.

3. Manages blood sugar levels: According to WebMD, coriander has been shown to significantly lower blood sugar in people who have diabetes.

4. Reduces bad cholesterol (LDL): Coriander leaves has wonderful compounds that can help cut bad cholesterol and improve heart health.

5. Fortify bone health: Coriander leaves is a storehouse of calcium, manganese, magnesium and phosphorus, all the essential minerals that work wonders for your bone health.

6. Enhances gut health: Eating coriander leaves can help boost appetite and reduce symptoms of bloating and discomfort.

7. Promotes skin health: Coriander leaves have powerful antioxidants that can aid in fighting against free radicals that can damage the skin.

8. Boosts heart health: Apart from lowering cholesterol, coriander leaves can act as a diuretic, which could help remove extra sodium from your system and lower your blood pressure.