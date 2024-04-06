Mint to coriander; 7 summer-friendly herbs to keep your body cool

Summer has almost arrived and very soon intense heatwave will grip several parts of the country boosting demand for air conditioners, cold beverages and frozen treats. These remedies may provide temporary relief from the scorching heat, they may not be effective for longer periods. To tackle the heat wave and keep your body naturally cool, experts suggest turning to cooling herbs that can help beat the heat. (Also read | Poha vs idli; which is better to prevent blood sugar spike?) While staying hydrated and seeking shade are crucial, incorporating certain herbs into your diet can provide additional relief from the sweltering heat,(Freepik)

Apart from avoiding peak hour sun, staying well hydrated, increasing intake of electrolytes, and wearing comfortable cotton clothing, we can also include herbs like mint, fennel, coriander, hibiscus in our daily routine to support the body in coping with extreme temperatures.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

As per Ayurveda, one must stay away from pitta-aggravating foods like deep fried treats, salty and spicy foods. Also, there are certain spices that can affect healthy gut function in some people. Ginger and chillies may heat up the body and their intake must be moderated in summer to prevent gut health related issues. On the other hand spices like mint, cumin, coriander, fennel must be added to the summer diet to regulate body temperature and keep cool.

"As the temperatures soar during the summer months, finding ways to cool down naturally becomes essential. While staying hydrated and seeking shade are crucial, incorporating certain herbs into your diet can provide additional relief from the sweltering heat," says Dr Rituja Ugalmugle, Consultant Physician, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai.

TOP HERBS FOR SUMMER

Here are eight evidence-based herbs known for their cooling properties, suggested by Dr Rituja.

1. Peppermint: It is renowned for its refreshing flavour and cooling effect. Studies suggest that peppermint may help lower body temperature by promoting sweating, thus aiding in thermoregulation.

2. Spearmint: Similar to peppermint, spearmint possesses cooling properties that can help alleviate heat-related discomfort. Its menthol content not only imparts a refreshing taste but also stimulates sweat glands, facilitating heat dissipation.

3. Lemon balm: A herb from the mint family, lemon balm with its citrusy aroma, is a popular choice for combating heat stress. Research indicates that lemon balm may promote relaxation and reduce anxiety, which can contribute to overall comfort in hot weather.

3. Hibiscus: Known for its vibrant blooms, hibiscus is also valued for its cooling properties. Studies suggest that consuming hibiscus tea may help regulate body temperature and promote hydration, making it an excellent summer beverage.

4. Fennel: They are traditionally used to cool the body and aid digestion. Rich in antioxidants and essential oils, fennel may help alleviate symptoms of heat-related discomfort such as bloating and indigestion.

5. Cilantro: With its fresh and citrusy flavour, cilantro is a staple in many cuisines. This herb is believed to possess cooling properties that can help reduce internal body heat, making it a valuable addition to summer meals.

6. Coriander: It is derived from the same plant as cilantro, offers similar cooling benefits. Its use in culinary dishes and herbal remedies has been associated with improved digestion and heat tolerance.

7. Mint: In its various forms such as peppermint and spearmint, it is widely recognised for its cooling effect. Whether consumed as a tea, added to salads, or used in cooking, mint can provide relief from the heat and promote overall well-being.