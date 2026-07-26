Jai Madaan explains how the energy of Guru Purnima 2026 might help you realign your life
According to Dr Jai Madaan, the spiritual significance of this day can help you clear mental clutter and gain a fresh sense of direction. Here's how.
Life can sometimes feel overwhelming, especially when you face important decisions about your career, relationships, or personal growth. However, confusion does not come from a lack of information, but from trying to process too many opinions, expectations, and thoughts at once. Guru Purnima, celebrated on the Full Moon, is an opportunity to slow down, reflect, and reconnect with your inner wisdom. According to spiritual mentor Dr Jai Madaan, the spiritual significance of this day can help you clear mental clutter and gain a fresh sense of direction.
"Guru Purnima is traditionally the day we honor our teachers, but the deeper meaning is about honoring the guiding wisdom within ourselves," says Madaan. "The Full Moon's energy makes this an especially powerful time to quiet the noise and truly hear that inner voice."
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According to her, feelings of confusion often build up because you spend so much time staying busy that you rarely pause to reflect. Since Guru Purnima falls on a Full Moon, it is believed to heighten emotional awareness and mental sensitivity, making it easier to recognize what has been left unresolved.
"People often come to me around this time feeling stuck, not because nothing is working in their lives, but because they've stopped checking in with themselves," she explains.
Begin with stillness instead of action
If you are looking for more clarity, the expert suggests starting with stillness rather than trying to solve everything immediately. "We tend to think clarity comes from doing more, researching more, asking more people, and planning more," she says. "But real clarity almost always comes from doing less and listening more."
She recommends setting aside 10 to 15 minutes on Guru Purnima evening to sit quietly without distractions. Instead of forcing answers, simply observe the thoughts and emotions that naturally surface. This practice can help you better understand what truly matters to you.
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Practice gratitude for your teachers and life lessons
Madaan also believes gratitude plays an important role in finding clarity. Taking a moment to acknowledge the people who have guided you, whether they are teachers, mentors, parents, friends, or even challenging experiences that taught you valuable lessons, can help shift your perspective.
"Gratitude has a way of putting things into perspective," she says. "It reminds you how far you've already come, which naturally makes the next step feel less overwhelming."
Make small changes that reflect your intentions
If you are going through a particularly uncertain period, Madaan recommends pairing reflection with simple actions that symbolize a fresh start. This could include decluttering your living space, writing down your current priorities, or stepping back from decisions driven by fear, pressure, or outside expectations.
These small but meaningful actions can help you feel more grounded and aligned with what you genuinely want. For Madaan, clarity rarely arrives as a dramatic breakthrough. Instead, it often appears quietly once you create enough space to notice it. "It usually comes quietly, once we stop drowning it out," she says.
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Disclaimer: This article is based on spiritual beliefs shared by the expert and is intended for informational purposes only.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKanakanjali Roy
Kanakanjali Roy is a journalist currently serving as Deputy Chief Content Producer at HT Digital Streams, where she writes about astrology, lifestyle, and psychology. Her work covers topics such as tarot readings, zodiac compatibility, and emotional well-being, helping readers understand their lives with clarity. Before joining HT Digital, Kanakanjali was a Senior Copywriter at Times Network and covered the Entertainment beat at ABP News Network, reporting on everything from celebrity weddings and breaking news to award shows and Bigg Boss finales. She also reviewed Bollywood and Hollywood films, as well as web series, bringing her honest perspective to audiences who love stories as much as she does. She studied English Literature at Gauhati University, which nurtured her love for words and storytelling. Kanakanjali also writes poetry and reflective pieces about self-love, emotional strength, and modern relationships. Outside of work, she is a quiet observer of the world. She loves reading, spending time in nature, and travelling to untouched mountain villages, where connecting with locals helps her understand diverse cultures. She shares her thoughts and reflections on Instagram, giving readers glimpses into her personal musings and travels. She believes that every moment of life holds a story, and you should be aware enough to notice it and be part of it. Whether through astrology, stories, or personal reflections, Kanakanjali’s writing encourages readers to feel more connected to themselves and the world around them, appreciate the small moments, and see the extraordinary in everyday life.Read More