Chana Dal Cheela Recipe: A High-Protein Savoury Pancake for a Power-Packed Indian Breakfast

Chana dal cheela is a perfect and healthy breakfast option. The batter spreads easily on the pan and turns into a savoury pancake with crunchy edges and a soft centre. Fresh coriander, onion, green chilli, and spices give every bite a bright and tasty flavour. Chana Dal Cheela Recipe (Freepik)

Chana dal is the main ingredient in this Indian recipe and is naturally rich in protein and fibre. One small bowl of chana dal contains a good amount of plant-based protein, making this high-protein breakfast a smart option for busy mornings. Protein may help keep hunger away for longer and support energy throughout the day.

A chana dal cheela recipe also works well for people looking for a vegetarian breakfast with fewer refined ingredients. Chana dal is made from split Bengal gram and has been used in Indian kitchens for many years because it cooks quickly and blends into a smooth batter. Its mild nutty taste pairs well with vegetables and spices.

Onion adds crunch, coriander brings freshness, and green chilli gives a slight kick. A little oil on the pan is enough to make the savoury pancake turn golden and crisp. Chana dal cheela tastes great with green chutney, curd, or tomato sauce and can fit easily into a healthy breakfast routine.

Make Breakfast Protein Rich With Chana Dal Cheela, Onion and Coriander This chana dal cheela tastes slightly nutty, mildly spicy, and fresh from the coriander and green chilli. The outside turns crisp and golden while the inside stays soft and light. Onion gives a slight crunch, making this savoury pancake a refreshing and protein-rich breakfast for hot summer mornings.