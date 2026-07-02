High-Protein Bottle Gourd Lentil Stew With Fresh Coriander: Low Calorie Weight Loss Soup For A Healthy Diet Meal

Fresh bottle gourd, protein-rich lentils, and aromatic coriander come together to create a nourishing meal that is both simple and refreshing. High-protein bottle gourd lentil stew with fresh coriander is a wholesome ingredient into a light stew that works well for lunch or dinner. Easy to prepare and naturally rich in protein, fibre, and essential nutrients, this recipe is especially suitable for warm weather when lighter meals are often preferred. High-Protein Bottle Gourd Lentil Stew With Fresh Coriander (Freepik)

This protein rich stew combines tender bottle gourd with lentils, tomatoes, garlic, ginger, and fresh coriander to create a balanced meal that supports healthy eating. Often enjoyed as a lauki dal recipe, this weight loss dinner, low calorie soup, and healthy lentil stew provides plant-based protein, dietary fibre, and complex carbohydrates that promote lasting energy while remaining naturally low in fat. The mild flavours and light consistency also make it suitable for summer meal plans.

Bottle gourd has been used in Indian kitchens for generations because of its naturally high water content and light texture. It provides vitamin C, potassium, antioxidants, and dietary fibre that support hydration, digestion, healthy blood pressure, and weight management while remaining very low in calories. Lentils contribute high-quality plant protein, iron, folate, magnesium, and fibre that help maintain muscle mass, support heart health, improve digestion, and provide steady energy by helping regulate blood sugar levels. As a safety measure, bottle gourd should always be tasted before cooking, as bitter bottle gourd should never be consumed.

Unlike regular bottle gourd sabzi, which mainly focuses on vegetables and mild spices, this stew combines lentils to significantly increase protein, fibre, and overall nutrition. Slow cooking allows the lentils and bottle gourd to absorb herbs and spices while developing a naturally creamy texture without heavy cream or excessive oil. Fresh coriander adds brightness and freshness, creating a balanced meal that supports healthy digestion, weight-management goals, muscle maintenance, and everyday nutrition while remaining light enough for summer dining.