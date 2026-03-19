Paneer Scrambled Eggs Recipe For High-Protein Indian Breakfast That Supports Weight Loss

Morning meals can quietly decide how steady the day feels. Paneer scrambled eggs recipe for high-protein breakfast is a smart way to combine two nutrient-dense ingredients in one simple dish. The blend of soft paneer and fluffy eggs creates a flavourful option that feels light yet nourishing. Paneer Scrambled Eggs (Freepik)

Paneer is rich in protein and calcium content, which supports muscle strength and bone health. Eggs add complete protein along with essential vitamins like B12 and choline that contribute to brain function and sustained energy.

Including high-protein breakfast options during a weight-loss journey can help regulate appetite patterns and reduce the urge for random snacking. Paneer scrambled egg recipe brings together healthy fats and protein that help maintain portion awareness while still delivering satisfying taste and texture.

Indian high-protein breakfast ideas like this recipe also support metabolism by providing steady fuel in the early hours. The dish cooks quickly, adapts easily to spices and vegetables, and fits into organised morning schedules. Choosing such wholesome weight-loss breakfast recipes can make healthy eating feel practical, enjoyable, and filling.

High-Protein Paneer Scrambled Eggs Recipe for Indian Weight-Loss Breakfast Paneer scrambled eggs prepared in a bhurji style offer a quick and energising start for busy mornings. The texture and mildly spiced taste make it suitable for daily routines. This Indian high-protein breakfast supports muscle nourishment, keeps energy stable, and fits easily into structured weight-loss meal planning.

Ingredients (Serves 1–2) 2 whole eggs

½ cup crumbled paneer

1 tbsp finely chopped onion

1 tbsp finely chopped tomato

1 tsp chopped green chilli

1 tbsp chopped coriander leaves

½ tsp turmeric powder

½ tsp cumin seeds

1 tsp olive oil or ghee

Salt to taste Instructions Heat olive oil or ghee in a non-stick pan on medium flame. Add cumin seeds and allow them to crackle gently to release aroma. Add chopped onion and sauté for one minute until slightly soft. Stir in chopped tomato and green chilli, cooking until the mixture turns slightly pulpy. Add turmeric powder and salt, mixing well. Crack eggs directly into the pan and stir continuously on low heat to create a soft scramble. Add crumbled paneer and cook for another two minutes while mixing gently. Turn off heat, garnish with fresh coriander leaves, and serve immediately. FAQs Is paneer scrambled eggs good for weight loss breakfast? Yes, paneer scrambled eggs are high in protein, helps manage hunger, and supports steady morning energy during a weight-loss routine.

How much protein is there in paneer egg bhurji per serving? One serving with 2 eggs and ½ cup paneer gives about 18–22g protein, depending on portion size and ingredients.