Looking for your signature lipstick shade? Here’s how to find a timeless colour you’ll keep coming back to

Choosing the right lipstick goes beyond following colour trends. The ideal shade is one that complements your complexion, works with your personal style and enhances the overall look you want to create. A signature lip shade should feel effortless and reflect your personality, becoming the finishing touch that brings an entire makeup look together. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Monika Khullar, DGM training and artistry at Anastasia Beverly Hills, shared tips on how to find your perfect lipstick shade.

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Understand your undertone Monika highlighted that one of the easiest ways to narrow down your perfect lipstick shade is by understanding your skin’s undertone. Warm undertones often pair beautifully with peachy nudes, warm browns and coral shades, while cool undertones tend to complement blue-based reds, rosy pinks, mauves and berry tones.

“Those with neutral undertones have the flexibility to experiment across both spectrums. However, undertone rules are only a starting point. The beauty of lipstick lies in experimentation,” added Monika.