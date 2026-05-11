10 long-lasting matte lipsticks that stay all day without drying your lips, even in intense summer

The world of lipstick is vast. From shiny lipsticks that give your lips a sheer, moisture-rich shine to liquid ones that are long-lasting and offer a high-shine finish, there are plenty of lipsticks for everyone and every occasion. Matte lipsticks are long-lasting, transfer-proof and highly pigmented. The best part is that, compared with shinier ones, matte lipsticks are perfect for summer and humid weather, as they hold up better to sweat and oil than their glossy counterparts. 10 Matte lipsticks worth trying (Freepik) By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less Moreover, with the ongoing Amazon Summer Sale, adding a few more matte options that too with an additional discount, does sound like a cherry on the cake. Let's check out the multiple benefits of matte lipsticks. Benefits of using matte lipsticks: Long-lasting wear — Matte formulas usually stay on longer than creamy or glossy lipsticks, making them ideal for all-day use. Transfer-resistant — Many matte lipsticks are less likely to smudge onto cups, masks, or clothing. Highly pigmented — Matte lipsticks often deliver rich, bold colour in a single swipe. Less shine, subtle look — Matte finishes create a polished, elegant makeup look that works for both casual and glam styles. Works well in humid weather — Matte formulas tend to hold up better against sweat and oil. Better layering with lip liners — They pair easily with liners for precise shaping and fuller-looking lips. Can make lips appear fuller — Soft matte textures can create a smooth, blurred effect that enhances lip shape. Good for oily skin types — Since matte products reduce shine overall, they often complement oily or combination skin better than glossy finishes. So, for all you matte lovers, here are 10 matte lipsticks that are worth trying:

HYUE Velvette Kiss Featherlight Bullet Matte Lipstick delivers rich pigment with a soft powder-matte finish that feels surprisingly lightweight on the lips. Infused with Bakuchiol, the formula offers a smooth, blurred effect without cracking or flaking throughout the day. Customers on Amazon love its featherlight texture, elegant nude shades, and comfortable wear even on dry lips. Many reviewers mention that it gives a luxe, high-end feel while remaining vegan and cruelty-free, making it ideal for everyday glam and long office hours.

2 . L'Oreal Paris Infallible Matte Resistance Liquid Lipstick, Wine Not? 500, 5 ml Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

L'Oréal Paris Infallible Matte Resistance Liquid Lipstick is loved for its intense colour payoff and impressive long-stay performance. This lightweight liquid formula dries into a transfer-resistant matte finish that survives meals, coffee breaks, and busy schedules with minimal touch-ups. Amazon reviewers frequently praise its comfortable feel compared to traditional drying liquid lipsticks, while many beauty enthusiasts appreciate the precision applicator and vibrant shade range. It’s especially popular among users looking for bold matte lips that remain smooth and fresh throughout the day without cracking.

Revlon Super Lustrous Luscious Matte Lipstick combines creamy comfort with a velvety matte finish that flatters both everyday and evening looks. Enriched with botanical ingredients, the lipstick glides smoothly and feels moisturising despite its matte texture. Customers often highlight its rich pigmentation, classic packaging, and comfortable wear time. Many users with dry lips appreciate that the formula doesn’t settle heavily into lip lines. The lipstick is especially admired for delivering a soft-focus matte effect without the tight or flaky feel common in many matte formulas.

RAS Luxury Oils Lumiere Satin Matte Lipstick offers a luxurious satin-matte finish enriched with nourishing botanical oils for a smooth and plush lip feel. The formula combines skincare-inspired hydration with sophisticated pigmentation, making it ideal for users who want elegance without dryness. Customers appreciate the premium packaging, buttery glide, and wearable nude and rosy tones. Reviews often mention that the lipstick feels lightweight while still giving a polished matte appearance. Its clean beauty positioning and comfortable wear have made it a favourite among users seeking high-performance lipstick with natural ingredients.

Lakme Unreal 3D Slim Bullet Matte Lipstick delivers a trendy slim-bullet design with intense colour payoff and a lightweight matte finish. The slim shape allows precise application, especially around lip edges, making it beginner-friendly and travel convenient. Customers enjoy its smooth glide, modern nude shades, and affordable pricing. Several reviewers mention that it feels lighter than traditional matte lipsticks and works well for daily wear. While some users wish for longer staying power, many appreciate its soft texture and comfortable formula that adds dimension without making lips feel dry.

KIRO Four Play Non-Stop Airy Matte Liquid Lipstick is known for its mousse-like texture and airy feel that delivers bold matte colour without heaviness. The formula is enriched with nourishing ingredients and provides a soft-focus finish that remains comfortable for hours. Customers frequently praise its lightweight consistency, flattering Indian skin-tone shades, and minimal cracking. Many reviews highlight that it performs well for long events and office wear while still feeling breathable on the lips. Its modern packaging and vegan formulation also receive positive attention from conscious beauty shoppers.

Milani Matte Color Statement Lipstick offers bold, highly pigmented shades with a velvety matte finish that feels creamy during application. Its formula is infused with grape seed oil for added comfort, helping lips stay soft throughout wear. Amazon customers often rave about the impressive colour payoff and luxurious feel at an affordable price point. Many reviewers appreciate that the lipstick delivers vibrant colour in one swipe and wears evenly without excessive dryness. Its flattering shades and smooth texture make it a reliable choice for both casual daytime looks and glamorous evening makeup.

Ruby’s Organics Semi-Matte Lipstick combines clean beauty ingredients with a soft semi-matte finish that feels nourishing and lightweight. Made with natural oils and butters, the lipstick offers comfortable wear while enhancing lips with subtle elegance. Customers love its non-toxic formulation, earthy shades, and smooth texture that works well for sensitive lips. Reviews frequently mention that the lipstick feels hydrating compared to traditional matte formulas and suits minimal everyday makeup looks beautifully. Its eco-conscious appeal and wearable colours have made it popular among users looking for natural yet stylish beauty products.

M·A·C Matte Lipstick in Russian Red remains an iconic beauty favourite known for its timeless blue-toned red shade and velvety matte finish. The richly pigmented formula delivers bold colour with impressive longevity, making it a staple for classic glam looks. Customers consistently praise its elegant texture, statement-making colour payoff, and ability to instantly elevate makeup looks. Many Amazon and beauty reviewers describe Russian Red as universally flattering and perfect for special occasions. Despite its matte finish, users appreciate that the lipstick feels smoother and more comfortable than many traditional retro matte formulas.

FAQs for Matte Lipsticks What is a matte lipstick? Matte lipstick gives lips a shine-free, velvety finish with intense colour payoff. It is designed to look smooth, elegant, and long-lasting. Are matte lipsticks drying? Some matte formulas can feel drying, especially liquid lipsticks. Applying lip balm or prepping lips before application helps keep lips comfortable. How can I make matte lipstick last longer? Exfoliate your lips, apply a thin layer evenly, and blot lightly with tissue. Lip liner can also help improve longevity. Which is better: bullet matte or liquid matte lipstick? Bullet mattes are usually creamier and more comfortable, while liquid mattes tend to last longer and offer stronger transfer resistance. How do I prevent matte lipstick from cracking? Hydrate your lips well before application and avoid layering too many coats. A thin, even layer works best.