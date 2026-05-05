Discover radiant, youthful skin with these 7 anti-ageing face serums for women

While ageing is irreversible, you can definitely work on the signs of ageing to get a younger-looking skin. Anti-ageing serums are one skincare essential that can help to reduce visible signs of ageing like fine lines, wrinkles, and dark spots, and give you a radiant-looking, youthful skin. Use the right anti ageing face serum for radiant skin (Adobe Stock) By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less Dermatologist Dr Meenu Malik of Aakash Healthcare, tells HT Shop Now, “Anti-ageing serums can be a valuable addition to a skincare routine, especially as skin begins to lose collagen and elasticity with age”. She further explains that ingredients like retinol, hyaluronic acid, and vitamin C help in reducing fine lines, improving skin hydration, and enhancing overall skin texture. These serums work at a deeper level compared to regular moisturisers, supporting cell turnover and protecting against environmental damage. “However, it’s important to understand that topical skincare alone is not enough. A balanced diet rich in antioxidants, healthy fats, and adequate hydration plays an equally crucial role in maintaining youthful skin”, she further says. How do anti-ageing serums work? Anti-ageing face serums are infused with ingredients like hyaluronic acid, retinol, and vitamin C that actively support hydration, renewal, and brightness. Over time, they help soften wrinkles, even out tone, and bring back that natural radiance. Whether you’re starting early or refreshing your routine, anti-ageing serums offer a simple, effective way to care for your skin and rediscover its glow. 7 anti-ageing serums For all of you who are looking to buy anti-ageing serums, here are 7 picks worth buying, based on user reviews and ratings online.

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This one is a luxurious Ayurvedic face serum crafted with potent herbal extracts and 24K gold, designed to improve skin elasticity and radiance. This face serum deeply nourishes your skin while targeting ageing signs like fine lines and dryness, making it perfect for dry skin. Customers often praise its rich texture and natural fragrance, noting a visible glow and smoother skin with consistent use. Some mention it feels indulgent and spa-like, though a few find it premium-priced.

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A science-backed formulation featuring retinoids and peptides that work overnight to repair and renew skin. This face serum targets ageing signs like fine lines, uneven tone, and dullness with a lightweight, no-fragrance formula. Customers appreciate its transparency, effectiveness, and affordability, often reporting smoother skin and improved texture within weeks. Some even mention mild purging or irritation initially. However, this serum is perfect for those who prefer ingredient-focused skincare with visible results and minimal fuss.

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A herbal blend enriched with dandelion, nutmeg oil, and plant-based nutrients, Biotique anti-ageing face serum aims to brighten and rejuvenate skin. It focuses on reducing early signs of ageing while improving complexion clarity. Customers like its natural ingredients and lightweight feel, often noting a subtle glow and refreshed appearance. However, some feel results are gradual rather than dramatic.

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A dermatologist-backed retinol serum formulated to visibly reduce wrinkles, fine lines, and dark spots. Its fast-absorbing texture makes it easy to layer into nighttime routines. Many users report clearer, smoother skin and improved tone over time. Some mention initial dryness or sensitivity, common with retinol use. Customers appreciate its effectiveness at a mid-range price point. This face serum is ideal for those looking to incorporate proven anti-ageing ingredients with a reliable brand trust.

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Play is a multitasking serum that addresses seven signs of ageing, including fine lines, uneven tone, and loss of firmness. Its ultra-light formula hydrates without heaviness, making it suitable for daily use. Customers often highlight its smooth texture and quick absorption, with noticeable softness and brightness. Some feel it works best as a maintenance product rather than an intensive repair. However, a few feel that the serum is highly priced.

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Inspired by Korean skincare, this face serum combines ingredients like hyaluronic acid and peptides to boost hydration and firmness. It aims to plump the skin and reduce early signs of ageing. Customers enjoy its lightweight, dewy finish and gentle formulation, often reporting improved hydration and glow. Some mention gradual results rather than instant changes. It is great for those who prefer hydration-focused anti-ageing with a soft, glass-skin effect.

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FAQ: Anti-Ageing Serums What does an anti-ageing serum do? It targets signs of ageing like fine lines, wrinkles, dullness, and uneven texture using active ingredients that boost collagen, hydrate, and renew skin. At what age should I start using one? Most people begin in their mid-20s to early 30s as a preventive step, but it depends on skin concerns rather than age alone. Can I use anti-ageing serum daily? Yes, most can be used daily. However, serums with actives like retinol should start slowly (2–3 times a week). What ingredients should I look for? Common effective ingredients include retinol, hyaluronic acid, vitamin C, peptides, and niacinamide. Can I combine multiple serums? Yes, but layer carefully. Avoid mixing strong actives like retinol and vitamin C in the same routine unless formulated together.