I looked for sunscreen sprays for a quick, mess-free way to protect my skin in summer: 7 picks I found worth it

When it comes to sun protection, convenience matters just as much as effectiveness, and that’s where sunscreen sprays shine. Unlike traditional lotions, spray sunscreens offer a quick and even application. Designed for easy, on-the-go application, these lightweight formulas have become a favourite for beach days, outdoor workouts, and daily use. 7 sunscreen sprays you can trust this summer (Adobe) By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less

Just a few spritzes can cover large areas of the body in seconds, making them ideal for people who dislike the sticky or greasy feel of creams. Moreover, spray sunscreens get absorbed faster than their lotion counterpart. And since most dermatologists recommend reapplying sunscreen every two hours, more often if you’re swimming or sweating, a spray format can make it easier to stay consistent.

So, for all you people battling summer heat and looking for convenient, easy sun protection, here are 7 spray sunscreens worth carrying in your bag.

Benefits of spray sunscreens: Here are some of the benefits of sunscreen sprays for you:

Easy and quick application

Sprays are convenient, just mist and go. They’re especially useful when you’re in a hurry or outdoors.

Even coverage (when used properly)

A spray can distribute sunscreen across large areas like arms and legs more evenly than lotions, if you rub it in after spraying.

Lightweight feel

Most sprays feel less greasy compared to creams, making them more comfortable in hot or humid weather.

Good for reapplication

Reapplying sunscreen every 2–3 hours is easier with a spray, especially over makeup or while sweating.

Less mess and suitable for outdoor activities

No sticky hands or residue like some lotions, clean and hassle-free. They are ideal for beach days, sports, or travel because they’re portable and quick to use.

Often water-resistant

Most sunscreen sprays are designed to stay effective during swimming or sweating.