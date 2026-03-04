These lightweight body lotions with SPF are perfect for India's humid summers: 8 non-greasy picks for sun protection

Plum BodyLovin' Lily Miss Sunshine SPF 35 PA+++ Sunscreen Body Lotion For Summers | No White Cast | Broad Spectrum UVA & UVB Protection | Aloe Juice Cools Skin by 1°| Hydrates Up to 72 Hours | Fruity Floral Fragrance - 200mlView Details
WishCare Sunscreen Body Lotion with SPF 50 PA+++ | Body Sunscreen With Broad Spectrum UVA & UVB Protection, No White Cast | With Carrot Seed & Raspberry | For All Skin Types | For Women & Men | 200mlView Details
A body lotion with sun protection factor is like a dual bundle of joy that not only calms and nourishes your skin but also protects it from the harmful rays of the sun. In other words, these SPF-enriched body lotions are your ultimate sun saviour from premature ageing to protecting your skin from skin cancer as well.
Easy to apply and carry, these bottles are a must-have, especially during the peak summer days or whenever you're heading out for a beach vacation. So, just in case, you are looking to buy a bottle of sun protection for your skin, here are top picks for you.
Dermatologist Dr Rinky Kapoor, Co-Founder and Director, The Esthetic Clinics, tells HT ShopNow, “Body lotions with SPF can offer basic daily protection, but they should not be your sole defence against sun damage. Many SPF lotions have lower sun protection factors and are not often formulated to withstand sweat, water, or prolonged outdoor exposure”.
She recommends using a broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 30 or higherfor beach outings or extended time outdoors. “Think of SPF lotions as a bonus, not a replacement. When it comes to protecting your skin, always layer up with a dedicated sunscreen”, she suggests.
How have we selected the top picks?
Selecting a few from an ocean of options is not an easy task. But we did that for you. We have curated this list based on customer reviews, ratings, price, and top-selling products in the previous month.
Customer reviews and ratings: The first and foremost factor we considered before curating this list was to look for products that have higher reviews and ratings on Amazon India. All the products chosen have 4-plus ratings and are highly appreciated by hundreds of customers.
Price: All the products mentioned below are affordable, ranging from ₹200 to ₹1,000.
Top-selling products of the previous month: All these products were sold like hot cakes in February, and therefore, they made it to our list.
Loading Suggestions...
Vaseline Sun Protect SPF 30 Body Lotion protects your skin from harsh sun damage while keeping it deeply moisturised. Its lightweight formula blends broad-spectrum SPF 30 protection with nourishing hydration, making it perfect for daily wear. Being lightweight, it absorbs quickly without stickiness and leaves skin feeling soft and smooth, making it perfect for the intense summer. Customers love its non-greasy finish and long-lasting moisture, especially for everyday outdoor use.
Loading Suggestions...
Brighten your sun care routine with Plum BodyLovin' Lily Miss Sunshine SPF 35 PA+++ Sunscreen Body Lotion. This lotion is infused with a refreshing lily fragrance and gives a broad-spectrum protection while keeping skin soft and supple. Its lightweight texture spreads easily and absorbs fast, making it ideal for daily use. Customers adore its pleasant scent and smooth finish, noting that it doesn’t feel heavy or greasy. Many users recommend it for casual outings and regular sun exposure.
Loading Suggestions...
Protect and pamper your skin this summer with WishCare Sunscreen Body Lotion. Its SPF 50 PA+++ high-protection formula protects your skin against UVA and UVB rays while locking in moisture for hours. This lotion feels lightweight on the skin and blends effortlessly without leaving a white cast. Customers appreciate its strong sun protection during outdoor activities and its hydrating performance. Many reviews highlight its smooth texture and suitability for daily wear in hot, sunny weather.
Loading Suggestions...
Chemist At Play Bright Boost SPF Body Lotion lets you glow confidently under the sun. Designed to combine sun protection with brightening care, this lotion hydrates while helping improve skin radiance. Being non-sticky, this lotion absorbs quickly, leaving your skin feeling fresh and comfortable. Customers praise its lightweight feel and subtle glow effect after regular use, making it perfect for outdoors.
Loading Suggestions...
Stay protected wherever you go with NIVEA Sun Protect and Moisture SPF 50. This travel-friendly lotion provides high-level sun defence while giving intensive moisture. Its water-resistant formula shields skin effectively during outdoor activities and beach days. Customers appreciate its trusted protection and smooth application. Many reviewers highlight its compact size for easy carrying and its ability to keep skin hydrated even under strong sunlight.
Loading Suggestions...
Level up your daily sun care with SunScoop 5% Niacinamide Daily Moisture Sunscreen Body Lotion SPF 50+ PA++++. Powered with niacinamide, this lotion helps even out skin tone while offering high UVA and UVB protection. Its fast-absorbing formula hydrates deeply without leaving residue. Customers love its non-greasy texture and skin-smoothing benefits. It also adds to improved skin clarity and is comfortable for all day wear.
Loading Suggestions...
mCaffeine Brightening SPF 50 PA+++ Body Sunscreen Lotion is enriched with skin-loving ingredients, which protect against sun damage while enhancing natural glow. This lightweight lotion spreads easily and absorbs without heaviness. Customers enjoy its refreshing feel and noticeable brightness after consistent use. Many reviewers say it works well for everyday outdoor exposure and leaves skin feeling soft, smooth, and protected.
Loading Suggestions...
Give your skin daily sun defence with Mamaearth Vitamin C Sunscreen Body Lotion SPF 30. Infused with Vitamin C, this lotion helps boost radiance while protecting against harmful UV rays. Its gentle formula suits all skin types and absorbs quickly without stickiness. Customers appreciate its mild fragrance and smooth finish. Many reviews highlight brighter-looking skin and reliable sun protection for everyday use.
A body lotion with sunscreen combines moisturizing ingredients with SPF protection to hydrate skin while shielding it from harmful UVA and UVB rays.
Yes, it is ideal for daily use, especially if you spend time outdoors. Reapply every 2–3 hours for continued protection.
For prolonged sun exposure or swimming, choose a water-resistant, high SPF (30 or above) formula and reapply frequently.
Most modern formulas are designed to blend easily without leaving a noticeable white cast.
Yes, many options cater to dry, oily, sensitive, and combina
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
Shweta Pandey is a seasoned lifestyle content writer with over a decade of experience. Her expertise spans across makeup, skincare, hair care, health & fitness, and home décor, where she combines creativity with practical insights to craft relatable and impactful content. Driven by curiosity and a love for storytelling, Shweta has built a reputation for making lifestyle topics approachable and inspiring. Beyond her writing desk, she enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends.Read More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.