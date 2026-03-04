These lightweight body lotions with SPF are perfect for India's humid summers: 8 non-greasy picks for sun protection

A body lotion with sun protection factor is like a dual bundle of joy that not only calms and nourishes your skin but also protects it from the harmful rays of the sun. In other words, these SPF-enriched body lotions are your ultimate sun saviour from premature ageing to protecting your skin from skin cancer as well. Top body lotions with spf for sun protection (Freepik)

Easy to apply and carry, these bottles are a must-have, especially during the peak summer days or whenever you're heading out for a beach vacation. So, just in case, you are looking to buy a bottle of sun protection for your skin, here are top picks for you.

Dermatologist Dr Rinky Kapoor, Co-Founder and Director, The Esthetic Clinics, tells HT ShopNow, “Body lotions with SPF can offer basic daily protection, but they should not be your sole defence against sun damage. Many SPF lotions have lower sun protection factors and are not often formulated to withstand sweat, water, or prolonged outdoor exposure”.

She recommends using a broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 30 or higherfor beach outings or extended time outdoors. “Think of SPF lotions as a bonus, not a replacement. When it comes to protecting your skin, always layer up with a dedicated sunscreen”, she suggests.

How have we selected the top picks? Selecting a few from an ocean of options is not an easy task. But we did that for you. We have curated this list based on customer reviews, ratings, price, and top-selling products in the previous month.

Customer reviews and ratings: The first and foremost factor we considered before curating this list was to look for products that have higher reviews and ratings on Amazon India. All the products chosen have 4-plus ratings and are highly appreciated by hundreds of customers.

Price: All the products mentioned below are affordable, ranging from ₹200 to ₹1,000.

Top-selling products of the previous month: All these products were sold like hot cakes in February, and therefore, they made it to our list.