How to find the perfect nude lipstick that won't wash you out: Top picks for every skin tone

Choosing the right nude lipstick shade can feel overwhelming. Imagine picking up a nude shade just to know that it completely washes you out? More so, not every shade that your friend is wearing might suit you as well. It all boils down to skin tone differences.
When chosen correctly, a nude lipstick enhances your natural beauty, defines your lips, and pulls your entire look together effortlessly. To find one, you should know all about matching undertones and the various shades that even nude has.
We have chosen these lipsticks based on high customer ratings and reviews. Along with it, we also picked up the ones that were the most sold on Amazon India in January 2025 the last month, making the list the best of all. Additionally, all the nude lipstick shades have high brand value and are pocket-friendly.
For Fair Skin Tone
If you have fair skin, avoid nudes that are too beige or pale, as they can wash you out. Instead, opt for pink-based nudes, rosy beige, or soft peach shades. These tones add warmth and freshness to your complexion. Think of the subtle, polished lip looks, soft pink nudes brighten fair skin beautifully.
Top picks:
Light to Medium Skin Tones
For light to medium complexions, peachy-brown, warm pink, and caramel-infused nudes work wonders. Shades with a hint of warmth enhance natural lip colour while maintaining that effortless vibe. A nude offers the perfect balance of beige and warmth for this skin tone.
Top picks
Olive Skin Tones
Olive skin pairs best with nudes that have golden, honey, or muted brown undertones. Avoid shades that are too cool, as they can appear ashy. Warm taupe or spiced beige enhances olive undertones while keeping the look natural and defined.
Top picks
Tan to Deep Skin Tones
For tan and deep complexions, rich caramel, mocha, cinnamon, and chocolate nudes are ideal. The goal is to choose a shade slightly lighter than your natural lip colour for definition without looking stark. Deeper rose-brown shades create a flattering nude effect that enhances depth and dimension.
Top picks
Don't forget your skin undertone
Before picking a shade, it’s important to identify whether your undertone is cool, warm, or neutral. For this, you need to check your wrist and veins.
Cool undertones: Veins on your wrist look bluish, and silver jewellery suits you better. Opt for nudes with pink, mauve, or rosy hints.
Warm undertones: Veins look greenish, and gold jewellery enhances your look. Go for nudes with peach, caramel, or warm brown tones.
Neutral undertones: A mix of blue and green veins, and both gold and silver jewellery looks good on you. You’re lucky, most nude shades will suit you, from beige to rose-browns.
Knowing your undertone ensures that the nude lipstick doesn’t look too dull or too ashy.
