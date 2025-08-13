How to pick a perfume as per your personality trait? An expert share tips to help you pick your next bottle

Perfumes are more than just a great scent. They can be your style statement. The right fragrance leaves an impression, evokes emotions, and even reflects your personality. Just like your choice of clothes, your choice of fragrance also talks a lot about your mood, lifestyle, and character. But with hundreds of scents and options available in the market, it's obvious you can get confused. However, that doesn't mean you can simply pick the most lavish and attractive looking bottle that you see on the aisle. Rather, try a perfume that reflects your personality. How to choose a perfume as per your personality

The big question is how do you pick one that truly feels like you? In an interview to HT Lifestyle, fragrance curator Sheetal Desai, founder of wiSDom Fragrance, shares tips on how your personality traits can guide you toward the perfect perfume.

The Confident Leader – Bold and Charismatic

If you’re the type who loves to take charge, thrives in the spotlight, and walks into a room with undeniable presence, you have a bold and charismatic appeal. Therefore, you need a perfume that matches your energy. Bold and charismatic personalities are best complemented by spicy, oriental, or woody scents.

Fragrance Notes to Try:

Amber

Oud

Sandalwood

Saffron

Patchouli

These notes create depth, warmth, and sophistication, perfect for someone who wants their scent to linger long after they’ve left the room.

“Few of my personal favourites for these notes are Tom Ford Oud Wood, Le Labo Santal 33 & Yves Saint Laurent Opium,” shares Desai.

The Free Spirit – Adventurous and Fun-Loving

Adventurous souls who thrive on travel, new experiences, and spontaneity should opt for fragrances that capture freshness and energy. Your scent should be as exciting and uplifting as your personality.

Fragrance Notes to Try:

Citrus (lemon, bergamot, grapefruit)

Green tea

Aqua chord

Light florals like neroli or orange blossom

These notes evoke a sense of openness and movement, making them ideal for day wear and outdoor activities.



Desai shares her personal favourites: Giorgio Armani Acqua di Gio, Hermès Un Jardin Sur Le Nil & Issey Miyake L’Eau d’Issey.

The Romantic Dreamer – Gentle and Sentimental

If you’re deeply emotional, cherish meaningful connections, and have a soft, nurturing nature, go for perfumes that express warmth, sweetness, and tenderness.

Fragrance Notes to Try:

Rose

Peony

Vanilla

Tonka Beans

These scents create an aura of elegance and affection, making them ideal for intimate gatherings or date nights.

What Desai loves: wiSDom Fragrance's VELVET VANILLE , Dior Miss Dior Blooming Bouquet & Chloé Eau de Parfum

The Minimalist – Calm and Grounded

Minimalists prefer simplicity, comfort, and balance. If you have a grounded personality, you’ll appreciate subtle, clean scents that feel fresh without overwhelming.

Fragrance Notes to Try:

Lavender

Green leaves

Soft citrus

Light musk

These fragrances are perfect for daily wear, office environments, or moments when you simply want to feel fresh and serene.

The Glamorous Showstopper – Luxurious and Magnetic

For those who love to turn heads, dress impeccably, and make a statement, a luxurious perfume with strong projection is a must. Your scent should be as unforgettable as your presence.

Fragrance Notes to Try:

Exotic florals like tuberose or ylang-ylang

Rich amber and ambergris

Honey

Gourmand notes like caramel or chocolate

These scents are powerful yet refined, perfect for evening events and special occasions.

“Some of her top picks include Narcisco Rodriguez,Wisdom FragranceMocha Muse, Elie Saab,” Desai says.

The Creative Visionary – Unique and Artistic

If you have an unconventional, artistic side, you’ll likely enjoy perfumes that are unexpected and distinctive. Your fragrance should be a conversation starter.

Fragrance Notes to Try:

Unusual combinations like fig and pepper

Leather

Incense

Smoky woods

Rare florals

These scents are expressive, mysterious, and often niche.

Tips to choose the right perfume

Test on your skin: Fragrances smell different on each person due to skin chemistry. Always try before you buy.

Fragrances smell different on each person due to skin chemistry. Always try before you buy. Consider the occasion: Light scents for day, stronger scents for evenings or events.

Light scents for day, stronger scents for evenings or events. Think about longevity : Eau de parfum lasts longer than eau de toilette.

: Eau de parfum lasts longer than eau de toilette. Seasonal scents : Fresh, citrusy notes work well in summer, while warm, spicy notes suit winter.

: Fresh, citrusy notes work well in summer, while warm, spicy notes suit winter. Let it settle: Don’t judge a perfume in the first 5 seconds; wait for the middle and base notes to emerge.

Final Thoughts

Perfume is a personal signature—an invisible accessory that speaks volumes about you before you say a word. When you align your scent with your personality traits, you’re not just wearing perfume; you’re wearing confidence. Whether you’re bold, romantic, adventurous, minimalist, glamorous, or artistic, there’s a fragrance that captures your essence perfectly.

So, next time you’re at a perfume counter, don’t just follow trends—follow your personality. Because the best perfume isn’t just the one that smells good, it’s the one that smells like you.

Similar articles for you:

Best Armani perfumes for men and women: Find your top 10 signature scents

CK perfumes for men and women: Top 10 long-lasting perfumes for every occasion

Best perfumes for men and women: 10 long-lasting premium scents for all occasion

10 Best long-lasting perfumes for men: Strong, stylish, and affordable picks

FAQ for perfume What is the difference between perfume, eau de parfum, and eau de toilette? Perfume (parfum) has the highest concentration of fragrance oils (20–30%), making it rich and long-lasting. Eau de Parfum (EDP) has a slightly lower concentration (15–20%) and lasts around 6–8 hours. Eau de Toilette (EDT) contains 5–15% oils, giving a lighter scent that lasts 3–5 hours.

How long does perfume last on the skin? The longevity depends on the fragrance concentration, skin type, and environmental conditions. Perfume can last from 4 to 12 hours, while lighter scents may fade faster.

Where should I apply perfume for the best effect? Apply perfume to pulse points such as the wrists, behind the ears, neck, and inner elbows. These areas emit heat, helping the scent diffuse better.

Should I rub my wrists together after applying perfume? No. Rubbing can break down the fragrance molecules, altering the scent. Instead, spray and let it air dry naturally.

Can perfumes expire? Yes. Most perfumes last 3–5 years when stored properly. If the scent changes or the liquid becomes cloudy, it may have gone bad.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.