Best perfumes for men and women: 10 long-lasting premium scents for all occasion on Myntra

This guide will help you explore some of the top-rated perfumes that offer exceptional quality, longevity, and unique fragrance profiles. Whether you’re looking for a sophisticated daily scent, a bold evening fragrance, or something in between, we’ve selected perfumes that blend timeless elegance with contemporary charm.

Explore our list of the best perfumes, featuring brands like Jaguar, Guess, Skinn by Titan, and Estee Lauder, each offering something unique for men and women alike. From woody undertones to floral accents, find the fragrance that perfectly matches your style.

Top Picks: Best Perfumes for Men and Women – Long Lasting Premium Scents for Every Occasion

Jaguar Classic Black Eau de Toilette is a sophisticated fragrance for men who value elegance. With refreshing top notes of mandarin and apple, followed by ginger and cardamom, this scent is both captivating and bold. A warm base of sandalwood and musk ensures longevity, making it ideal for evening wear.

Specifications:

Fragrance Profile: Woody-spicy with hints of citrus and musk

Woody-spicy with hints of citrus and musk Longevity: Lasts up to 8 hours

Lasts up to 8 hours Sillage: Moderate, suitable for close settings

Moderate, suitable for close settings Bottle Design: Sleek black glass bottle with a minimalist design

Sleek black glass bottle with a minimalist design Best for: Evening wear, formal events

Guess Women Dare is a bold fragrance that combines floral and woody notes for a distinctly feminine scent. Opening with fresh pear and kumquat, transitioning into heart notes of cactus and jasmine, and grounded by coconut palm and musk, this perfume strikes the perfect balance between energy and elegance.

Specifications:

Fragrance Profile: Floral-woody with fruity top notes

Floral-woody with fruity top notes Longevity: Up to 6 hours

Up to 6 hours Sillage: Light to moderate, ideal for casual wear

Light to moderate, ideal for casual wear Bottle Design: Sleek and transparent with a pink-tinted liquid

Sleek and transparent with a pink-tinted liquid Best for: Daily wear, casual outings

Tommy Hilfiger’s Man Eau de Toilette is a refreshing, citrusy fragrance that offers a clean, modern scent. Grapefruit, mint, and lavender blend with amber and cactus for a timeless fragrance that works well as a daily staple. Its compact bottle makes it convenient for travel.

Specifications:

Fragrance Profile: Fresh and citrusy with a subtle woody base

Fresh and citrusy with a subtle woody base Longevity: Lasts up to 4-5 hours

Lasts up to 4-5 hours Sillage: Light, suitable for daytime

Light, suitable for daytime Bottle Design: Compact, travel-friendly with classic branding

Compact, travel-friendly with classic branding Best for: Everyday wear, travel

Skinn by Titan’s Celeste is a floral fragrance with a fruity twist, ideal for women who love soft yet captivating scents. With pear and apple as the top notes, floral heart notes of jasmine, and a base of vanilla and musk, this perfume offers a harmonious blend of freshness and warmth.

Specifications:

Fragrance Profile: Floral-fruity with a musky base

Floral-fruity with a musky base Longevity: Lasts up to 7-8 hours

Lasts up to 7-8 hours Sillage: Moderate, perfect for both day and evening

Moderate, perfect for both day and evening Bottle Design: Elegant, feminine bottle with a floral accent

Elegant, feminine bottle with a floral accent Best for: Day-to-night transitions, special occasions

Nautica’s Voyage Eau de Toilette is a fresh aquatic scent that’s perfect for adventurous spirits. The fragrance opens with crisp green leaves and apple, followed by a heart of lotus, and settles with cedarwood and musk. Its light and refreshing profile makes it ideal for warm weather.

Specifications:

Fragrance Profile: Aquatic and fresh with green and woody undertones

Aquatic and fresh with green and woody undertones Longevity: Up to 6 hours

Up to 6 hours Sillage: Light, ideal for outdoor activities

Light, ideal for outdoor activities Bottle Design: Clear glass with a light blue hue, exuding freshness

Clear glass with a light blue hue, exuding freshness Best for: Casual day wear, outdoor events

Police’s To Be Tattoo Art is a bold, exotic fragrance that captures the essence of edgy femininity. With fruity and floral notes layered over a caramel base, this perfume is designed for women who love a unique and daring scent. Its iconic skull-shaped bottle adds an artistic touch.

Specifications:

Fragrance Profile: Fruity-floral with a sweet caramel finish

Fruity-floral with a sweet caramel finish Longevity: Lasts up to 8-10 hours

Lasts up to 8-10 hours Sillage: Strong, ideal for making a statement

Strong, ideal for making a statement Bottle Design: Unique skull-shaped bottle with colorful accents

Unique skull-shaped bottle with colorful accents Best for: Evening wear, special occasions

Skinn’s 24/7 Amber is a warm and elegant fragrance with a deep, woody base. With amber as the core, it exudes luxury and sophistication, making it an ideal choice for evening events. The premium blend offers lasting impact and a refined profile.

Specifications:

Fragrance Profile: Woody with rich amber notes

Woody with rich amber notes Longevity: Up to 12 hours

Up to 12 hours Sillage: Moderate to strong, ideal for close gatherings

Moderate to strong, ideal for close gatherings Bottle Design: Sleek, amber-tinted glass with a classic finish

Sleek, amber-tinted glass with a classic finish Best for: Formal occasions, evening wear

Chopard Blue Wish is a delightful blend of coconut and honey, offering a warm, sweet fragrance that’s ideal for women looking for something unique. The diamond-shaped blue bottle adds to its elegance, making it a lovely addition to any fragrance collection.

Specifications:

Fragrance Profile: Sweet, exotic blend with coconut and honey

Sweet, exotic blend with coconut and honey Longevity: Up to 6 hours

Up to 6 hours Sillage: Light, best for close settings

Light, best for close settings Bottle Design: Blue, diamond-shaped bottle for a luxe look

Blue, diamond-shaped bottle for a luxe look Best for: Day wear, casual outings

Police’s Exotic Jungle Eau de Toilette is an adventurous fragrance with a unique blend of citrus, spice, and woody notes. Its exotic scent profile is ideal for men seeking a distinctive fragrance that’s both fresh and bold.

Specifications:

Fragrance Profile: Fresh-spicy with exotic woody undertones

Fresh-spicy with exotic woody undertones Longevity: Up to 10 hours

Up to 10 hours Sillage: Strong, for a noticeable presence

Strong, for a noticeable presence Bottle Design: Bold skull-shaped bottle with jungle-inspired accents

Bold skull-shaped bottle with jungle-inspired accents Best for: Casual, outdoor wear

Estee Lauder’s Pleasures is a timeless floral fragrance with delicate, fresh top notes and a powdery base. Known for its elegant and versatile scent, Pleasures is ideal for women looking for a premium fragrance that’s both light and luxurious.

Specifications:

Fragrance Profile: Soft floral with a powdery finish

Soft floral with a powdery finish Longevity: Up to 12 hours

Up to 12 hours Sillage: Moderate, suitable for intimate settings

Moderate, suitable for intimate settings Bottle Design: Minimalistic, classic glass bottle

Minimalistic, classic glass bottle Best for: Daily wear, professional settings

How to find the perfect premium perfume:

When choosing the best perfume, focus on your preferred scent profile, the occasion, and longevity. For sophisticated evening wear, scents like Skinn 24/7 Amber or Estee Lauder Pleasures offer luxurious depth. For fresh, daytime scents, Nautica Voyage or Tommy Hilfiger provide refreshing and versatile options.

