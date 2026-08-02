Craving cheesy fries without the guilt? A nutritionist uses this protein-packed trick as a substitute: Check full recipe
If you're looking for a healthier version of cheesy fries, this is it! Instead of saturated fats and refined carbs, Aathira uses protein-packed ingredients.
If cheesy fries are your ultimate comfort food, you're not alone. Crispy potatoes smothered in a rich, creamy cheese sauce are hard to resist – but they're also typically loaded with refined carbs, saturated fat and calories, offering very little in the way of nutrition. The good news? You don't have to give up your favourite indulgence to stay on track with your fitness goals. With a few smart ingredient swaps, you can recreate the same creamy, cheesy flavours in a healthier, protein-packed dish that satisfies your cravings without the guilt.
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Aathira Sethumadhavan, a certified nutritionist and chef known for creating flavour-packed, calorie-conscious recipes, has shared a healthier take on cheesy potato fries – and the best part? It doesn't contain any cheese at all. Instead, the creamy sauce is made with corn and paneer, delivering a protein and fibre-rich alternative that packs 13 grams of protein for just 315 calories.
In an Instagram video shared on July 9, the chef explains, “This one’s for my fellow cheesy fries lovers! That glossy sauce you’re seeing is corn and paneer blended till silky, and it’s the perfect combination of creamy, spicy, slightly sweet and of course cheesy!”
Check out the full recipe below!
Ingredients
For the potatoes
- 500 g potatoes, peeled and cut into wedges
- 1 tbsp cornflour
- 1 tsp oil
- Salt and black pepper, to taste
For the cheesy corn sauce
- 100 g sweet corn, boiled
- 100 g high-protein low-fat paneer or silken tofu
- 3 to 4 dried red chillies, soaked (or ¾ tsp red chilli powder)
- 1 garlic clove
- 2 tsp soy sauce
- 1 zero-salt vegetable or chicken stock cube (optional), or 1 tbsp nutritional yeast
- 2 tsp honey
- 1 tsp lemon juice
- 100 ml warm water
- Salt, to taste
For finishing
- 1 tsp oil
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- 1 small onion (about 60 g), finely chopped
- 15 g spring onion greens or fresh coriander, finely chopped
- 1 tsp chilli oil
Method
- Soak the potato wedges in cold water for 20 to 30 minutes to remove excess starch. Drain thoroughly and pat them completely dry using a clean kitchen towel.
- Transfer the potatoes to a bowl and toss with the cornflour, oil, salt and black pepper until evenly coated.
- Cook the potatoes until golden and crisp using your preferred method:
- Air fryer: Air fry at 180°C for 15 to 16 minutes, shaking the basket halfway through.
- Oven: Bake at 200°C for 30 to 35 minutes, turning the wedges halfway for even browning.
- Stovetop: Boil whole potatoes until fork-tender, slice into wedges, coat with the cornflour mixture and pan-fry until lightly crisp and golden around the edges.
- Meanwhile, prepare the sauce. Add the boiled sweet corn, paneer (or silken tofu), soaked dried red chillies (or chilli powder), garlic, soy sauce, stock cube or nutritional yeast, honey, lemon juice, warm water and salt to a blender. Blend until completely smooth and silky.
- Heat one teaspoon of oil in a pan over medium heat. Add the minced garlic and chopped onion, and sauté until softened and lightly golden.
- Pour the blended corn mixture into the pan and cook for about two minutes, stirring continuously until the sauce is heated through and slightly thickened.
- Add the cooked potato wedges to the pan and gently toss until each piece is evenly coated in the creamy cheesy corn sauce. Cook for another 30 seconds to one minute, then switch off the heat.
- Garnish with chopped spring onion greens or coriander and finish with a drizzle of chilli oil. Serve immediately while hot.
Approx nutrition (per serving)
- Calories: 315 kcal
- Protein: 13 g
- Carbohydrate: 49 g
- Fat: 8 g
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOREshana Saha
Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics.Read More
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