Craving cheesy fries without the guilt? A nutritionist uses this protein-packed trick as a substitute: Check full recipe

If cheesy fries are your ultimate comfort food, you're not alone. Crispy potatoes smothered in a rich, creamy cheese sauce are hard to resist – but they're also typically loaded with refined carbs, saturated fat and calories, offering very little in the way of nutrition. The good news? You don't have to give up your favourite indulgence to stay on track with your fitness goals. With a few smart ingredient swaps, you can recreate the same creamy, cheesy flavours in a healthier, protein-packed dish that satisfies your cravings without the guilt.

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Aathira Sethumadhavan, a certified nutritionist and chef known for creating flavour-packed, calorie-conscious recipes, has shared a healthier take on cheesy potato fries – and the best part? It doesn't contain any cheese at all. Instead, the creamy sauce is made with corn and paneer, delivering a protein and fibre-rich alternative that packs 13 grams of protein for just 315 calories.

In an Instagram video shared on July 9, the chef explains, “This one’s for my fellow cheesy fries lovers! That glossy sauce you’re seeing is corn and paneer blended till silky, and it’s the perfect combination of creamy, spicy, slightly sweet and of course cheesy!”