Make This Healthy Paneer Kathi Roll Recipe for a Protein-Packed, Flavourful Meal Perfect for A Weight Loss Meal at Home

A wholesome wrap filled with fresh vegetables and protein-rich paneer can easily become a balanced lunch or dinner without compromising on flavour. Healthy paneer kathi roll recipe gives the popular street-style favourite a healthier makeover by using whole-wheat wraps, lightly cooked paneer, colourful vegetables, and fresh chutneys. The result is a delicious meal that fits perfectly into healthy eating, meal prep, and weight-management plans. Paneer Kathi Roll Recipe (freepik)

This healthy paneer kathi roll recipe combines soft whole-wheat rotis with seasoned paneer, onions, capsicum, lettuce, carrots, and mint chutney to create a balanced meal rich in protein and fibre. As a paneer roll, high-protein Indian meal, and healthy lunch recipe, it provides sustained energy while remaining lighter than restaurant versions. The recipe also works well as a weight loss dinner or paneer wrap recipe, offering wholesome ingredients that keep meals nutritious and flavourful.

Protein-rich snacks help maintain muscle mass, improve recovery">maintain muscle mass, improve recovery after exercise, and keep hunger under control between meals. Paneer supplies complete protein, calcium, and phosphorus">protein, calcium, and phosphorus that support bone strength and muscle maintenance. Whole-wheat rotis provide complex carbohydrates">complex carbohydrates that release energy gradually, while onions, capsicum, carrots, and lettuce contribute dietary fibre, vitamin C, vitamin A, and antioxidants">dietary fibre, vitamin C, vitamin A, and antioxidants that promote digestion and immunity. Fresh mint and coriander chutney replaces calorie-dense sauces while adding natural freshness and beneficial plant compounds.

The kathi roll originated in Kolkata as a convenient street food wrapped inside flaky parathas. This healthier version keeps the familiar spices and satisfying flavours while replacing refined flour wraps with whole-wheat rotis and reducing excess oil. Paneer is lightly grilled or air-fried instead of being cooked in heavy fat, and fresh vegetables increase fibre, texture, and nutrition. Served with homemade mint chutney and seasonal salad, this healthier roll becomes a refreshing meal that works especially well during summer while supporting balanced nutrition and weight-loss goals.