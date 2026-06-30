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    Make This Healthy Paneer Kathi Roll Recipe for a Protein-Packed, Flavourful Meal Perfect for A Weight Loss Meal at Home

    Make this healthy paneer kathi roll using whole-wheat wraps, fresh vegetables, and protein-rich paneer for a nutritious weight-loss meal at home.

    Published on: Jun 30, 2026 1:06 PM IST
    By Tarishi Shrivastava
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    A wholesome wrap filled with fresh vegetables and protein-rich paneer can easily become a balanced lunch or dinner without compromising on flavour. Healthy paneer kathi roll recipe gives the popular street-style favourite a healthier makeover by using whole-wheat wraps, lightly cooked paneer, colourful vegetables, and fresh chutneys. The result is a delicious meal that fits perfectly into healthy eating, meal prep, and weight-management plans.

    Paneer Kathi Roll Recipe (freepik)
    Paneer Kathi Roll Recipe (freepik)

    This healthy paneer kathi roll recipe combines soft whole-wheat rotis with seasoned paneer, onions, capsicum, lettuce, carrots, and mint chutney to create a balanced meal rich in protein and fibre. As a paneer roll, high-protein Indian meal, and healthy lunch recipe, it provides sustained energy while remaining lighter than restaurant versions. The recipe also works well as a weight loss dinner or paneer wrap recipe, offering wholesome ingredients that keep meals nutritious and flavourful.

    Protein-rich snacks help maintain muscle mass, improve recovery">maintain muscle mass, improve recovery after exercise, and keep hunger under control between meals. Paneer supplies complete protein, calcium, and phosphorus">protein, calcium, and phosphorus that support bone strength and muscle maintenance. Whole-wheat rotis provide complex carbohydrates">complex carbohydrates that release energy gradually, while onions, capsicum, carrots, and lettuce contribute dietary fibre, vitamin C, vitamin A, and antioxidants">dietary fibre, vitamin C, vitamin A, and antioxidants that promote digestion and immunity. Fresh mint and coriander chutney replaces calorie-dense sauces while adding natural freshness and beneficial plant compounds.

    The kathi roll originated in Kolkata as a convenient street food wrapped inside flaky parathas. This healthier version keeps the familiar spices and satisfying flavours while replacing refined flour wraps with whole-wheat rotis and reducing excess oil. Paneer is lightly grilled or air-fried instead of being cooked in heavy fat, and fresh vegetables increase fibre, texture, and nutrition. Served with homemade mint chutney and seasonal salad, this healthier roll becomes a refreshing meal that works especially well during summer while supporting balanced nutrition and weight-loss goals.

    Healthy Paneer Kathi Roll vs Regular Kathi Roll: What's the Difference?

    Feature

    Healthy Paneer Kathi Roll

    Regular Kathi Roll

    Wrap

    Whole-wheat or multigrain roti

    Maida paratha

    Protein Source

    Grilled paneer

    Paneer cooked with more oil

    Cooking Method

    Lightly grilled or air-fried

    Pan-fried with more oil

    Vegetables

    Generous amount

    Limited quantity

    Sauces

    Mint chutney or hung curd

    Mayonnaise and creamy sauces

    Calories

    Lower

    Higher

    Fibre

    Higher

    Lower

    Fat Content

    Lower

    Higher

    Weight-Loss Friendly

    Yes

    Less suitable

    Best Served With

    Salad and mint chutney

    Chips or soft drinks

    Quick Roll Overview

    Preparation Time: 15 minutes

    Cooking Time: 15 minutes

    Total Time: 30 minutes

    Servings: 4 rolls

    Difficulty: Easy

    Cuisine: Indian

    Main Ingredient: Paneer

    Best Served With: Mint chutney and fresh salad

    Healthy Paneer Kathi Roll Recipe

    Whole-wheat wraps, grilled paneer, crunchy vegetables, and fresh mint chutney create a protein-rich meal ideal for healthy eating every day.

    Ingredients

    For the Filling

    • 250g low-fat paneer, cubed
    • 1 onion, sliced
    • 1 capsicum, sliced
    • 1 carrot, grated
    • 1 teaspoon ginger-garlic paste
    • 1 teaspoon cumin powder
    • ½ teaspoon turmeric
    • ½ teaspoon garam masala
    • Salt to taste
    • 1 teaspoon olive oil

    For the Wrap

    • 4 whole-wheat rotis
    • Mint-coriander chutney
    • Lettuce leaves
    • Lemon wedges

    Instructions

    1. Heat olive oil and sauté the ginger-garlic paste.
    2. Add onions and capsicum, then cook for two to three minutes.
    3. Add paneer, spices, and salt, then cook until lightly golden.
    4. Warm the whole-wheat rotis on a hot pan.
    5. Spread mint chutney evenly over each roti.
    6. Arrange lettuce, grated carrot, and the paneer filling on the roti.
    7. Roll tightly and secure with butter paper if required.
    8. Serve immediately with lemon wedges and extra chutney.

    Smart Ways to Make Your Kathi Roll Even Healthier

    1. Use whole-wheat or multigrain rotis instead of refined flour wraps.
    2. Choose a low-fat paneer to reduce saturated fat.
    3. Grill or air-fry the paneer instead of frying it in excess oil.
    4. Add colourful vegetables to increase fibre and vitamin intake.
    5. Replace mayonnaise with homemade mint and coriander chutney.
    6. Include lettuce or cabbage for extra crunch and nutrients.
    7. Limit the amount of salt by using fresh herbs and spices.
    8. Add sprouts for additional protein and dietary fibre.
    9. Serve the roll with fresh salad instead of fried sides.
    10. Prepare the rolls fresh to preserve the vegetables' texture and nutrients.

    Nutritional Value Per Roll

    Healthy Paneer Kathi Roll provides quality protein, complex carbohydrates, fibre, and essential minerals">protein, complex carbohydrates, fibre, and essential minerals in a balanced meal. The wholesome ingredients make this recipe suitable for weight management, healthy lunches, and post-workout meals.

    Nutrient

    Approximate Amount

    Calories

    295 kcal

    Protein

    19 g

    Carbohydrates

    24 g

    Fat

    13 g

    Fibre

    5 g

    Calcium

    320 mg

    Iron

    2.4 mg

    Potassium

    340 mg

    Vitamin C

    32 mg

    Sodium

    310 mg

    FAQs

    Is a healthy paneer kathi roll good for weight loss?

    Healthy paneer kathi roll provides protein, fibre, and whole grains that support balanced nutrition and healthy weight-management goals.

    What makes a healthy paneer kathi roll different from a regular kathi roll?

    Healthy paneer kathi roll uses whole-wheat rotis, grilled paneer, fresh vegetables, and lighter chutneys instead of refined flour and heavy sauces.

    Can a healthy paneer kathi roll be prepared for meal prep?

    Healthy paneer kathi roll can be prepared in advance by storing the filling separately and assembling the rolls before serving.

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