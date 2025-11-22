Easy, Protein-Rich Foods You Can Prepare in Under 15 Minutes to Kick Start Your Day

Protein is one of the most important nutrients your body needs in the morning. After long hours of sleep, your muscles, brain, and energy levels depend on a steady protein source to function well. Studies state that a protein-rich breakfast supports metabolism, prevents early hunger, and keeps you active through the first half of the day. When you choose quick high-protein meals, you give your body fuel without slowing down your routine. Sprouts Masala Bowl (Freepik)

Various Studies show that starting the day with enough protein also helps maintain muscle strength, improves focus and keeps blood sugar levels stable. These benefits are especially important if your mornings are busy or you need sustained energy for work, school, or a workout. Protein-rich food also supports better immunity and helps the body repair itself after everyday activity. This makes them suitable for all age groups. Here are 3 delicious and protein-rich breakfast options to prepare in under 15 minutes.

3 Quick And Easy Breakfast Options Under 15 Minutes

Moong Dal Chilla

Moong dal chilla is a quick, protein-packed breakfast that cooks fast and keeps you full for longer. It supports steady energy, better focus and a lighter stomach. This chilla is easy to digest, and is perfect for days when you need something healthy and quick. You get a balanced start to the day without spending much time.

Ingredients

1 cup soaked moong dal (soak 2 hours or overnight)

1 green chilli

1 ginger

2 tbsp chopped coriander

Salt to taste

Oil for cooking

Instructions

In a blender, add soaked moong dal, chilli, ginger, and salt, and make a smooth batter. Then add chopped coriander and mix it well. Take a non-stick pan and grease it with oil on medium heat. Pour a ladle of batter and spread it like a thin dosa. Cook on medium heat and flip once it's golden. Repeat with the remaining batter. Once done, serve it with green chutney.

Sprouts Masala Bowl

This sprouts masala bowl is a super quick, high-protein breakfast that does wonders for digestion, gives you a real energy boost and keeps you full until your next meal. The mix of crunchy sprouts and simple masalas adds freshness and flavour without making the dish heavy.

Ingredients

1 cup mixed sprouts - moong, moth & chana

1 small tomato

1 small onion

1 green chilli

2 tbsp coriander

½ tsp chaat masala

½ tsp black salt

1 tsp lemon juice

Instructions

Take a bowl and add the sprouts, chopped tomato, onion, and chilli. Sprinkle some chaat masala and black salt, and mix it well. Squeeze lemon juice and chopped coriander. Toss it well and serve it fresh.

Soya Granules Upma

Soya granules upma is a right old warm comforting dish that cooks in no time at all and will keep your hunger at bay until your next meal. It gives you a good dose of plant protein while staying light on the stomach. This upma works well for rushed mornings because it fills you up, tastes familiar and provides energy.

Ingredients

½ cup soya granules

½ cup chopped veggies (carrot, beans and peas)

1 tbsp oil

½ tsp mustard seeds

½ tsp turmeric

Salt to taste

1 tbsp chopped coriander

Instructions