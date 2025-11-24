Peri Peri Pumpkin Seeds, A High-Protein Crunchy Snack To Fuel Your Day With Energy And Flavour

Peri peri pumpkin seeds are a quick, high-protein snack that fits perfectly with your busy routine. A 2023 study stated that pumpkin seeds naturally provide protein, healthy fat, and important minerals that help keep your energy steady through the day. When roasted with peri peri seasoning, they become flavourful, crunchy, and easy to carry. Making them the perfect and practical snack option. Peri Peri Pumpkin Seeds(Freepik)

According to research, pumpkin seeds also support immunity and digestion because they contain zinc, fibre, and antioxidants. These nutrients help your body fight fatigue, maintain git comfort, and stay active for long hours. Their protein content supports muscle repair, while magnesium helps reduce tiredness and improve focus.

What makes this snack even better is how simple it is to prepare. You only need basic spices and a few minutes to roast the seeds. They store well, stay fresh longer, and can be eaten on their own or added to a salad or sprinkled over meals. With taste and nutrition in one bowl, peri peri pumpkin seeds add both flavour and strength to your day.

How To Make Peri Peri Pumpkin Seeds

Peri peri pumpkin seeds are quick and easy to make high-protein snacks. It is great for gym goers who need a light and healthy snack. You can also give this to your kids as a winter evening snack; it contains zinc, magnesium, and fibre, which help digestion and reduce fatigue.

Ingredients

1 cup raw pumpkin seeds

1 tbsp olive oil or any cooking oil

1 tsp peri peri seasoning

½ tsp red chilli powder (optional for extra spice)

¼ tsp black salt

¼ tsp regular salt

¼ tsp garlic powder (optional)

Instructions