Menopause may raise your heart disease risk, but these everyday habits can make a difference

Dr Sanjat highlighted that a major part of it comes down to the drop in estrogen, which helps protect blood vessels and keeps cholesterol in a healthier range. When estrogen falls, women are more likely to run into elevated blood pressure, diabetes, cholesterol that doesn’t behave, and even weight gain closer to the abdomen. All those subtle shifts, step by step, add up and increase the chances of a heart attack and stroke.

Also read | Why prioritising heart health is one of the most important forms of self-care for mothers

For a lot of women, menopause kind of feels like the stop of monthly cycles, and sort of the start of this fresh, new life chapter. But what is often unnoticed is that it is also a big pivot point for heart health, and it happens quietly. After menopause , the danger of heart disease rises a lot, so staying aware and doing prevention becomes way more important than before. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Sanjat Chiwane, senior director, cardiology, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram, shares how heart disease risk increases after menopause and how to prevent it.

“The frustrating part is that these signs are often brushed off as being stressed, or just getting older, or a normal part of going through menopause,” added Dr Sanjat. So women don’t always get the care they need right away, and that delay can be a real problem for anyone dealing with heart disease. Heart disease, in women, is not something to ignore or treat as if it were minor.

According to Dr Sanjat, heart disease in women can be kind of sneaky, like it hides in plain view. It does not always look like the movies, where someone just clutches their chest, and suddenly everything is obvious. A lot of women end up feeling exhausted pretty much constantly, and it can seem like “nothing” at first. They get winded really easily, or they feel kind of nauseous in their stomach . Some women also get dizzy, and it can come out of nowhere. On top of that, they might have trouble sleeping or experience pain in their jaw, neck , back, or shoulders.

Healthy habits can make a big difference The good thing is that you can stop heart disease from happening. According to Dr Sanjat, if you exercise regularly and you eat a lot of fruits, vegetables, and whole grains, and you keep a healthy weight, and you do not smoke, and you do not drink too much alcohol, and you find ways to deal with stress, and you get enough sleep, all helps keep your heart healthy.

It is also really important to go to the doctor to check your blood pressure, your cholesterol, your blood sugar, and your weight. Heart disease in women is a deal, and regular check-ups can help you stay on top of your heart health, which is really important for women with heart disease.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.