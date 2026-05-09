Why prioritising heart health is one of the most important forms of self-care for mothers

Heart concerns are still widely associated with age or sudden medical emergencies . In reality, cardiovascular health is shaped every single day by ordinary choices – what we eat, how much we move, how well we sleep, how we manage stress, and whether we make space for preventive care.

Yet in caring for everyone else, many mothers quietly place themselves last. Health check-ups are postponed. Morning walks are skipped. Meals are rushed or eaten standing in the kitchen. Rest becomes negotiable, and fatigue feels normal. What begins as small compromises, repeated daily, can slowly add up, often without obvious warning signs. One of the most overlooked consequences of this constant self-prioritisation for others is heart health .

For most mothers , care is not a task; it is instinct. It shows up in packed lunchboxes, in reminders sent at just the right moment, in silently adjusting schedules so that everyone else’s needs are met first. Mothers are often the steady rhythm of family life, ensuring things run smoothly, even when no one notices the effort behind it.

Because many heart-related risk factors develop quietly, women often remain unaware until routine tests reveal elevated cholesterol, blood sugar, or blood pressure levels. In India, this calls for particular attention. Nearly one in four Indians has high cholesterol, and one in ten lives with diabetes – both significant risk factors linked to cardiovascular health.

How to ensure heart health? Heart health can be strengthened through simple and practical daily actions. One of the most accessible starting points is the kitchen. Cooking oil, a staple in Indian households, is an everyday decision that deserves mindful attention. Dr Shilpa Vora, Chief R and D Officer at Marico Limited and foods expert at Saffola, said, “The type of oil used regularly influences the quality and balance of fats consumed through meals.”

“Choosing oils with a better fatty acid profile, used thoughtfully as part of a balanced diet, can support long-term heart wellness,” she added. Alongside mindful cooking choices, a few essential habits can make a meaningful difference:

1. Make preventive screening routine Regular monitoring of cholesterol, blood sugar, and blood pressure enables early awareness and timely action, often before symptoms appear.

2. Move with consistency Walking, yoga, stretching, or any activity that feels enjoyable helps support cardiovascular health and overall fitness. Movement does not need to be intense to be effective; it simply needs to be regular.

3. Build balanced plates Meals rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, nuts, seeds, and fibre help nourish the body. Skipping meals regularly can do more harm than good.

4. Protect rest and recovery Quality sleep plays a vital role in metabolism, stress regulation, and heart health. Rest is not a luxury; it is a necessity.