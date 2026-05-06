‘Sleep is king’: Heart surgeon ranks the best daily habits for long-term heart health and wellbeing

The conversation then shifted to oral hygiene. Asked to choose between “CoQ10 versus good oral hygiene,” Jeremy said, “Well, CoQ10 certainly has its advantages, but not as much as daily brushing and flossing. Has a huge impact on your cardiovascular health .”

“Red wine versus CoQ10,” the host asked at the beginning of the clip. Jeremy responded, “All right, so I understand red wine has polyphenols, which are beneficial, but the amount of red wine you'd have to drink would be detrimental to your overall health. I'd have to take CoQ10 on this one.”

From red wine and CoQ10 (coenzyme Q10, a natural antioxidant that helps the body produce energy and supports heart health) to rucking, fiber intake, and sleep, Jeremy ranked each habit based on its impact on cardiovascular wellness, explaining why some popular health trends may not be as powerful as simple daily practices.

Sleep often tops the list when it comes to improving overall health, but where do habits like exercise, nutrition, supplements, and even oral hygiene stand in comparison? In a May 5 Instagram video, Dr Jeremy London, board-certified cardiovascular surgeon with more than 25 years of experience, broke down exactly that through a rapid-fire “this or that” challenge focused on heart health. (Also read: Hyderabad neurologist lists ‘3 golden rules’ to protect your heart, shares how even a simple flu can raise cardiac risk )

Why sleep won over rucking and fiber Then the comparison moved to fitness habits. “Good oral hygiene versus rucking,” the host asked, referring to the fitness trend of walking while carrying weight, usually through a weighted vest or backpack.

“Man, this is a tough one because good oral hygiene is really important, but aerobic training is even more important,” Jeremy explained. “And rucking is just walking with a weighted vest. And so there are huge cardiovascular benefits there.”

The next comparison placed rucking against daily fiber intake. “Daily fiber helps you control your glucose. It helps to support healthy microbiome. It’s really good for your overall metabolic health, but I’d have to still take rucking on this one,” he said.

However, when it came down to the final round, “rucking versus sleep”, Jeremy didn’t hesitate. “Man, sleep is king,” he said. “If your sleep isn’t good, all the other things really suffer. So sleep has to win for me.”

Jeremy’s takeaway was simple: while supplements and wellness trends can help, consistent daily habits like good sleep, regular exercise, proper oral hygiene, and a balanced diet have the biggest impact on long-term heart health.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.