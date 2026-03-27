Hyderabad neurologist lists ‘3 golden rules’ to protect your heart, shares how even a simple flu can raise cardiac risk
Even a simple flu can impact your heart, says Dr Sudhir Kumar. He explains the hidden risks and shares three key rules to stay safe during illness and recovery.
Ignoring short-term health triggers could quietly put your heart at risk, even if your routine tests look perfectly normal. Highlighting this often-overlooked aspect of heart health, Dr Sudhir Kumar, Neurologist at Apollo Hospitals Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad, explained how temporary conditions like infections can sometimes lead to serious cardiac events.
In his March 26 post on X (formerly Twitter), Dr Sudhir shares, “Your ‘clean’ blood work won’t save you from a heart attack if you ignore short-term triggers.” (Also read: Health coach says ‘eating the same breakfast daily’ helped him get abs at 46 and drop to 12% body fat )
He stressed that even common, short-term illnesses can pose serious risks, adding, “a recent flu or a gum infection can precipitate an acute coronary event in days, even if your cholesterol is ‘normal.’” According to him, these triggers can quietly increase risk even in people who otherwise appear healthy.
Why does this happen?
Dr Kumar explained that infections can set off multiple reactions in the body that directly impact heart health:
- Systemic inflammation: Your body goes into overdrive, increasing overall stress on the cardiovascular system.
- Pro-thrombotic state: Your blood becomes ‘stickier’ and more likely to clot, raising the chances of blockages.
- Plaque instability: That ‘safe’ plaque in your arteries can rupture under stress, which can lead to sudden cardiac events.
The 3 golden rules to protect your heart
Sharing practical advice, he outlined key habits to follow during illness and recovery:
- Don’t ‘grind through’ the flu: Vigorous exercise while sick is a massive heart stressor and can worsen the underlying strain on the heart.
- Brush your teeth: Oral bacteria are a direct gateway to heart inflammation, making daily hygiene more important than it may seem.
- Recovery is more important than ego: Resume training gradually after illness, allowing the body enough time to heal properly.
Emphasising a broader perspective on wellness, he concluded, “Heart health is not just about the gym or running; it is about knowing when to stay home,” underscoring the importance of rest, awareness and timely recovery.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkanksha Agnihotri
Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas.Read More
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