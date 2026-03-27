Hyderabad neurologist lists ‘3 golden rules’ to protect your heart, shares how even a simple flu can raise cardiac risk

Ignoring short-term health triggers could quietly put your heart at risk, even if your routine tests look perfectly normal. Highlighting this often-overlooked aspect of heart health, Dr Sudhir Kumar, Neurologist at Apollo Hospitals Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad, explained how temporary conditions like infections can sometimes lead to serious cardiac events. Ignoring short-term health issues may increase heart attack risks, doctor advises. (Shutterstock)

In his March 26 post on X (formerly Twitter), Dr Sudhir shares, “Your ‘clean’ blood work won’t save you from a heart attack if you ignore short-term triggers.” (Also read: Health coach says ‘eating the same breakfast daily’ helped him get abs at 46 and drop to 12% body fat )

He stressed that even common, short-term illnesses can pose serious risks, adding, “a recent flu or a gum infection can precipitate an acute coronary event in days, even if your cholesterol is ‘normal.’” According to him, these triggers can quietly increase risk even in people who otherwise appear healthy.

Why does this happen? Dr Kumar explained that infections can set off multiple reactions in the body that directly impact heart health: