Neurologist with over 20 years of experience shares what to do if someone around you gets a seizure

Knowing what to do when someone is experiencing a significant medical emergency can save lives. Until medical help arrives, the right first steps can make a big difference. This applies to heart attacks and strokes, and also to seizures, which can strike suddenly without warning.



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John Hopkins Medicine describes a seizure as sudden jerking movements of the arms and legs, stiffening of the body, staring into space, rapid blinking, sudden falls, breathing difficulties, loss of bowel or bladder control, and even loss of consciousness. Dysfunction is the brain's electromagnetic activity can trigger a seizure. (Picture credit: Freepik)

Recognising these signs can help identify someone who is experiencing a seizure. Taking the correct first response measures is critical, but it is also equally important to avoid actions that could worsen the situation.

In case of a seizure, which can happen suddenly, what should one do? We asked a neurologist with over 20 years of experience, Dr Praveen Gupta, chairman of Marengo Asia International Institute of Neuro & Spine (MAIINS), Marengo Asia Hospitals, Gurugram.

“Fits, which are also called seizures, can happen out of the blue. It can be scary to see someone have a seizure, but if you are calm and know what to do when they are having a seizure, then it will help you greatly in your situation,” he remarked, highlighting that the first step for you is to stay calm.