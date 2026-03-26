Neurologist with over 20 years of experience shares what to do if someone around you gets a seizure
Find out what should be the immediate steps when someone around you suddenly gets a seizure.
Knowing what to do when someone is experiencing a significant medical emergency can save lives. Until medical help arrives, the right first steps can make a big difference. This applies to heart attacks and strokes, and also to seizures, which can strike suddenly without warning.
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John Hopkins Medicine describes a seizure as sudden jerking movements of the arms and legs, stiffening of the body, staring into space, rapid blinking, sudden falls, breathing difficulties, loss of bowel or bladder control, and even loss of consciousness.
Recognising these signs can help identify someone who is experiencing a seizure. Taking the correct first response measures is critical, but it is also equally important to avoid actions that could worsen the situation.
In case of a seizure, which can happen suddenly, what should one do? We asked a neurologist with over 20 years of experience, Dr Praveen Gupta, chairman of Marengo Asia International Institute of Neuro & Spine (MAIINS), Marengo Asia Hospitals, Gurugram.
“Fits, which are also called seizures, can happen out of the blue. It can be scary to see someone have a seizure, but if you are calm and know what to do when they are having a seizure, then it will help you greatly in your situation,” he remarked, highlighting that the first step for you is to stay calm.
Here are the first-response steps he shared:
1. Keep the person safe
- Make sure the person is in a safe place first.
- Take away anything that could be risky, like furniture, sharp objects, or anything else that might be nearby.
- This helps keep people from getting hurt by accident during uncontrolled movements.
2. Lay them down properly
- If you can, help the person lie down on their side.
- You can put a soft blanket or cloth under their head.
- This position helps keep the airway clear and lowers the chance of choking or having trouble breathing.
3. Do not restrict their movements
- You might think it's best to keep the person still, but don't try to control their body.
- Let the seizure happen. If you try to stop the movements, you and the other person could get hurt.
4. Use prescribed emergency medication
- You can give the person their rescue medicine, like a midazolam nasal spray, as directed if they have been given it.
- This can help stop the seizure more quickly. Only use it if you know how to give it safely.
The neurologist then brought attention to the duration of seizures, mentioning a limit beyond which it becomes concerning: "Most seizures stop within two to three minutes. Be aware of the time. If the seizure continues beyond this, or if another seizure starts soon after, seek medical help immediately and take the person to a hospital.” He also cautioned against putting anything in the person’s mouth, such as fingers, a spoon, or a cloth, as it could cause choking. Staying calm is paramount to keeping the person suffering a stroke safe until medical help arrives.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAdrija Dey
Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.Read More
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