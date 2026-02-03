Neurologist shares 10 serious signs you should never ignore: From trembling hands to headaches with vomiting
If you are facing unusual headaches or tinging in arms, be cautious as they may originate from neurological problems. Find out about the rest of the signs.
Ever entered a room and forgotten why you went in the first place, or ended the day with a bad headache that you dismissed as exhaustion? These are common, and usually, many don't pause to give them a second thought. But when they become more unusual and repetitive, then they may not be so casual and can be symptoms of hidden neurological problems.
HT Lifestyle reached out to Dr Kunal Bahrani, Chairman and Group Director- Neurology at Yatharth Hospitals, who warned not to disregard some signs as they may have serious causes.
Why should signs not be ignored?
The major mistake occurs when people confuse early neurological symptoms because they are neither sudden nor do they dramatically interfere with daily life. The neurologist revealed that these symptoms are subtle in the beginning and often resemble common issues like fatigue and lack of sleep, which people tend to normalise instead of recognising them as potential warning signs.
Dr Bahrani reminded, “Some signs don’t always stop us in our tracks; they are often dismissed as stress, lack of sleep, or the pressures of daily life. That delay is where problems begin.”
He further added how the body lets you know early before the problem aggravates, “The nervous system governs everything from movement and memory to balance and behaviour. When something goes wrong, the body usually signals it early if we’re paying attention.”
This means when something begins to go wrong, since the nervous system controls nearly every function in the body, you can understand by carefully paying attention to how your body responds. If you notice and act early, you can prevent the condition from worsening or causing major, permananet damage.
10 red flag symptoms
Sometimes, symptoms are attributed to stress or daily fatigue, leading people to overlook and dismiss them as normal. However, this can further aggravate the problem, making it critical to address it promptly.
The neurologist listed out these symptoms, which may appear normal but should not be dismissed as casual, as they may indicate underlying neurological concerns:
1. Unusual headaches
- Headaches are common, but the one that feels unfamiliar, more intense, or more frequent are not.
- Accompanied by vomiting, blurred vision, or confusion.
- Sudden, severe headache or one that worsens steadily over days needs medical attention, regardless of age.
2. Weakness or numbness on one side
- Hand that won’t grip, a face that feels droopy, or a leg that suddenly feels heavy is never normal.
- Even if the weakness passes quickly, it may indicate a transient stroke. Waiting to see if it ‘settles on its own’ can be risky.
3. Speech problems
- Struggling to find words, slurred speech, or difficulty understanding simple sentences are big red flags.
- Speech changes can reflect disturbances in the brain’s language centres and require urgent evaluation.
4. Balance problems or frequent falls
- Feeling unsteady, veering while walking, or needing support to stay upright is not just a sign of ageing.
- Balance involves complex coordination between the brain, inner ear, eyes, and nerves. Persistent imbalance requires medical attention.
5. Memory lapses
- Forgetting names occasionally is normal.
- But forgetting how to perform familiar tasks, getting lost in known places, or repeating the same questions is not.
6. Episodes of blanking out or loss of awareness:
- Brief staring spells, sudden confusion, unexplained falls, or moments where time seems to ‘skip’ may represent seizure activity.
- Even a single unexplained episode warrants medical review.
7. Ongoing tingling or burning sensations:
- Pins-and-needles that persist for weeks, especially in the feet or hands, often point toward nerve involvement.
- These sensations are commonly linked to vitamin deficiencies, diabetes, spinal issues, or nerve compression.
8. Visual changes that appear suddenly:
- Sudden blurring.
- Double vision.
- Partial vision loss, particularly when accompanied by headache or weakness.
9. New tremors or involuntary movements
- Shaking hands, stiffness, or jerky movements that gradually worsen are not always anxiety-related.
- When movements interfere with writing, walking, or daily tasks, neurological causes must be ruled out.
10. Fatigue with mental fog
- Constant exhaustion paired with difficulty focusing, slowed thinking, or forgetfulness are major signs.
- Can reflect sleep disorders, metabolic imbalances, or early neurological dysfunction.
The neurologist in the end reminded that neurological symptoms can be very subtle, but when you pay attention to these changes and visit a doctor, you can intervene before damage becomes permanent.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
