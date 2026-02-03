Neurologist shares 10 serious signs you should never ignore: From trembling hands to headaches with vomiting

Ever entered a room and forgotten why you went in the first place, or ended the day with a bad headache that you dismissed as exhaustion? These are common, and usually, many don't pause to give them a second thought. But when they become more unusual and repetitive, then they may not be so casual and can be symptoms of hidden neurological problems.



HT Lifestyle reached out to Dr Kunal Bahrani, Chairman and Group Director- Neurology at Yatharth Hospitals, who warned not to disregard some signs as they may have serious causes.

Why should signs not be ignored? The major mistake occurs when people confuse early neurological symptoms because they are neither sudden nor do they dramatically interfere with daily life. The neurologist revealed that these symptoms are subtle in the beginning and often resemble common issues like fatigue and lack of sleep, which people tend to normalise instead of recognising them as potential warning signs.



Dr Bahrani reminded, “Some signs don’t always stop us in our tracks; they are often dismissed as stress, lack of sleep, or the pressures of daily life. That delay is where problems begin.”

He further added how the body lets you know early before the problem aggravates, “The nervous system governs everything from movement and memory to balance and behaviour. When something goes wrong, the body usually signals it early if we’re paying attention.”



This means when something begins to go wrong, since the nervous system controls nearly every function in the body, you can understand by carefully paying attention to how your body responds. If you notice and act early, you can prevent the condition from worsening or causing major, permananet damage.

10 red flag symptoms Sometimes, symptoms are attributed to stress or daily fatigue, leading people to overlook and dismiss them as normal. However, this can further aggravate the problem, making it critical to address it promptly.

The neurologist listed out these symptoms, which may appear normal but should not be dismissed as casual, as they may indicate underlying neurological concerns: