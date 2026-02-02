Struggling with constant headaches and neck pain? Physician explains why ‘misaligned screen height’ can be the cause

If you deal with neck pain or headaches almost every day, pop a painkiller, feel better for a few hours - only for the discomfort to return after another long workday - you are not alone. While stress is often blamed, doctors say the real culprit may be hiding in plain sight. Your posture, especially how you look at your phone or laptop for hours on end, could be silently fuelling the cycle of pain you keep treating but never truly fixing. Read more to know how you can fix this! (Unsplash)

Dr Kunal Sood, double board-certified physician in Anesthesiology and Interventional Pain Medicine, has revealed a surprisingly common underlying cause of persistent neck pain and headaches - poorly aligned screen height. In an Instagram video shared on February 1, the physician explains how constantly looking down at your phone or laptop significantly increases the load on the neck, triggering muscle tension that can ultimately lead to persistent aches and headaches.