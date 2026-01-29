Struggling with anxiety? US doctor shares 6 daily habit changes that help manage stress and improve mood

Dr Kunal Sood, anaesthesiologist and interventional pain medicine physician, has outlined six simple daily habits and lifestyle changes that can help lower stress levels and ease anxiety over time. In an Instagram video shared on January 28, the physician points out, “Anxiety often calms when circadian rhythm, blood sugar, sleep , movement, and stimulation are brought back into balance.”

Stress and anxiety can feel overwhelming, especially when they quietly build into everyday life. While medication can be essential for some, not every spike in anxiety requires a prescription. In many cases, daily routines - from poor sleep and irregular meals to constant screen exposure - can unknowingly fuel symptoms. The good news is that small, intentional lifestyle changes can help restore balance, calm the nervous system, and ease anxiety from within.

Morning sunlight According to Dr Sood, early daylight is a powerful circadian cue that helps rest the sleep-wake cycle. He explains, “Morning light stabilises the sleep-wake cycle, improves melatonin timing, and is linked to better mood and lower anxiety symptoms. Studies show early light exposure improves positive mood and reduces anxiety risk.”

Regular meals Skipping meals can trigger anxiety due to imbalances in hormones like adrenaline and cortisol. Dr Sood highlights, “Long gaps between meals can trigger stress hormones like adrenaline and cortisol, producing shakiness, palpitations, and anxiety-like symptoms. Consistent meal timing supports blood sugar stability and is associated with lower anxiety prevalence.”

Quality sleep The physician emphasises that getting adequate sleep every day is very important because it helps with emotional regulation, while lack of sleep can raise the risk of anxiety. He explains, “Poor sleep increases amygdala reactivity and weakens emotional regulation. Meta-analyses show improving sleep quality produces meaningful reductions in anxiety, while short or fragmented sleep raises anxiety risk.”

Lower caffeine Caffeine is a powerful stimulant that acts on the nervous system and can heighten anxiety symptoms - often intensifying jitters, restlessness, and panic in those already prone to anxiety. Dr Sood elaborates, “Caffeine stimulates the nervous system and can worsen jitteriness, racing thoughts, and panic in sensitive individuals. Higher doses are linked to increased anxiety symptoms, and reducing intake often improves anxiety and sleep.”

Movement breaks Taking short breaks for light physical activity can interrupt the cycle of muscle tension and anxiety, helping to lift mood and restore calm far more effectively than prolonged sitting. The physician highlights, “Short bouts of movement reduce muscle tension, improve vagal tone, and lower anxious arousal. Even 10 minutes of walking has been shown to improve mood and reduce anxiety compared with sitting.”

Digital boundaries According to Dr Sood, excessive screen time - particularly prolonged social media use - is closely linked to higher levels of stress and anxiety. He explains, “Heavy screen and social media use is associated with higher anxiety and stress. Limiting notifications, reducing late-night screens, and creating tech-free periods are linked to improved mental well-being and sleep quality.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.