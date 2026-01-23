Cardiac surgeon reveals how cortisol damages heart, shares 8 tips to manage: 'Chronic stress is the new cholesterol...'

Stress is an inevitable and inescapable part of life, particularly in a time when lifestyles are becoming more hectic and erratic. While a certain amount of stress is natural and helps the body respond to various daily challenges, prolonged and continuous stress can be harmful to health. Cortisol is one of the primary stress hormones, and consistently high levels can have adverse effects on heart health in particular. Stress impacts heart health adversely, with cortisol being the main culprit that detoriates heart functions. (Picture credit: Pixabay)



HT Lifestyle spoke to Dr Bipeenchandra Bhamre, consultant cardiac surgeon at Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre in Mumbai, who revealed how stress takes a toll on heart health, seriously increasing risks of major cardiovascular issues.

He asserted, “Chronic stress is the new cholesterol as cortisol is quietly damaging hearts.” High levels of cholesterol pose a major threat to heart health by damaging blood vessels. The doctor drew this comparison to shed light on how elevated cortisol levels can cause harm to the heart without any obvious early warning signs. The impact extends to blood vessels, exerting substantial stress. This is why stress management is critical, not only for your mental health but also for major physiological systems like heart health.