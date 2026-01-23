Cardiac surgeon reveals how cortisol damages heart, shares 8 tips to manage: 'Chronic stress is the new cholesterol...'
If you are prone to be stressed often, exercise caution and try to manage stress, otherwise your heart will be at serious risk.
Stress is an inevitable and inescapable part of life, particularly in a time when lifestyles are becoming more hectic and erratic. While a certain amount of stress is natural and helps the body respond to various daily challenges, prolonged and continuous stress can be harmful to health. Cortisol is one of the primary stress hormones, and consistently high levels can have adverse effects on heart health in particular.
HT Lifestyle spoke to Dr Bipeenchandra Bhamre, consultant cardiac surgeon at Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre in Mumbai, who revealed how stress takes a toll on heart health, seriously increasing risks of major cardiovascular issues.
He asserted, “Chronic stress is the new cholesterol as cortisol is quietly damaging hearts.” High levels of cholesterol pose a major threat to heart health by damaging blood vessels. The doctor drew this comparison to shed light on how elevated cortisol levels can cause harm to the heart without any obvious early warning signs. The impact extends to blood vessels, exerting substantial stress. This is why stress management is critical, not only for your mental health but also for major physiological systems like heart health.
How does cortisol affect heart health?
Let's go through a detailed breakdown to understand the correlation between stress and heart health to ensure better management. Chronic stress impairs heart health in multiple ways, both directly and indirectly. While the cardiac surgeon assured that short-term stress is normal, it is when stress becomes constant that it becomes a matter of serious concern!
Dr Bipeenchandra Bhamre elaborated on the various repercussions: “High cortisol levels increase blood pressure, raise blood sugar, and promote fat storage around the abdomen. Over time, this puts extra strain on the heart, and you can suffer from a heart attack.”
Secondly, inflammation also increases during periods of stress, which cannot be overlooked as it often precedes serious medical emergencies. Dr Bhamre explained that inflammation damages blood vessels and makes them more prone to plaque buildup, subsequently increasing the risk of heart attacks and stroke.
Why is it important to manage stress?
Ever wondered why stress management is non-negotiable? Dr Bhamre shared, “Many people may have normal cholesterol levels but still develop heart problems due to unmanaged stress. Hence, it is necessary to stay stress-free and protect the heart.”
This is a very important point: Unmanaged stress can independently lead to heart problems, even in people who don't have issues like high cholesterol. It reiterates the need for proper stress management, as heart disease prevention must go beyond routine monitoring of blood pressure and cholesterol levels, recognising stress as a critical risk factor even in its absence.
Tips to reduce cortisol
Since stress management is indispensable, Dr Bhamre listed out some tips to help reduce cortisol levels in the body and protect heart health:
- Get a sound sleep of at least 8 hours per day.
- Eat a nutritious diet loaded with fresh fruits, vegetables, whole grains, pulses, and nuts and seeds.
- Quit smoking and alcohol, limit caffeine intake.
- Avoid junk, spicy, oily, canned, and processed foods.
- Take regular breaks from screens and work.
- Journaling can help to de-stress and relax.
- Opt for relaxation techniques like yoga, meditation, or deep breathing
- Seek help from an expert if excess stress is causing anxiety, panic attacks, or depression.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
