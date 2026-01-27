Quitting caffeine abruptly can cause headache, fatigue and mood swings: Dietitian shares tips for caffeine withdrawal

For many of us, the day does not truly begin until that first cup of coffee or tea. Caffeine is one of the most commonly consumed stimulants in the world, known for boosting alertness and energy. But when you suddenly cut down or stop consuming it, your body can push back. This reaction is known as caffeine withdrawal. If you regularly rely on caffeine and then decide to quit, you may experience headaches, fatigue, low mood, or difficulty concentrating. These symptoms are temporary, but they can be uncomfortable. According to dietitian and diabetes educator Dr Archana Batra, quitting caffeine abruptly is not the best approach. Instead, gradual changes, good hydration, proper sleep, and supportive habits can help your body adjust smoothly and reduce the intensity of withdrawal symptoms.

Skipping your usual coffee can trigger headaches, fatigue, and mood swings. (Adobe Stock)