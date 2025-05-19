Lavender to chamomile: Experts reveal which are the best home fragrances to help you relax and sleep better

Certain scents – such as lavender, vanilla, and chamomile – are known for their calming effects and can promote relaxation. But do you know how to use these scents in creating a restful atmosphere in the bedroom and other spaces? In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Raghunandan Saraf, founder and CEO of Saraf Furniture and Ridhima Kansal, director, Rosemoore shared some ways to incorporate scent into your home. Also read | Want your home to smell good? Check out this comprehensive guide to know the right fragrance for your interiors Experiment with different scents to find what works best for you. (Freepik)

How scent contributes to a soothing atmosphere

Raghunandan said, “Creating a bedroom that actually fosters rest is more than soft lighting and good bedding — scent is becoming an added layer in creating a soothing atmosphere. Like the textures and colors of furniture help set the mood, the right scent can tell the body it's time to unwind and get ready to sleep.”

He added, “Pairing natural materials — such as linen, cotton, and wood — with soft fragrances contributes to a multisensory environment that feels reparative. Furniture designers are also taking note of this sensory tie-in.”

Lavender may be the most popular sleep helper, and research has demonstrated its potential to decrease heart rate and blood pressure, instructing the body to relax. (Freepik)

How you can incorporate scents into your decor

According to Ridhima, smell is a strong force in 'creating the mood for a good night's sleep'. She said that beyond a pleasant atmosphere, some household scents ‘have the actual potential to soothe the mind, calm anxiety, and set the body up for relaxation’.

Ridhima said: “Lavender may be the most popular sleep helper, and research has demonstrated its potential to decrease heart rate and blood pressure, instructing the body to relax. Chamomile, another old favourite, provides a gentle, herbal scent that calms the senses and is commonly associated with stress relief.”

She added, “If a more contemporary feel is desired, combinations with sandalwood, cedarwood, and frankincense provide a grounding, earthy scent that encourages relaxation. In the meantime, floral aromas such as jasmine have been found to enhance the quality of sleep through increasing slow-wave sleep, the deep stage in which the body actually renews itself.”

Diffusers to scented candles or linen sprays

According to Raghunandan, lavender, chamomile, Egyptian cotton, sandalwood, and bergamot are popular choices for their calming traits and stress-relieving properties. He said, “Bedrooms now feature bedside tables with subtle niches to hold diffusers or trays for essential oils.”

“As wellness and sleep increasingly inform home design, scent is becoming part of the larger discussion of how a bedroom should feel like a sanctuary. Through a misted linen spray, a gently diffused essential oil, or a lightly fragranced candle, fragrance provides a ubiquitous means of adding comfort and relaxation to the benefits conferred by careful furniture and decor selections,” Raghunandan added.

Ridhima further said that 'opting for the correct delivery vehicle also counts'. “Diffusing the essential oils approximately 30 minutes prior to sleep can produce a steady, soothing fragrance. Or opt for scented candles or linen sprays for easy and efficient means of adding fragrance to the bedroom. With careful integration of these scents, you can turn your bedroom into a serene sanctuary, rendering bedtime not just more appealing but also more rejuvenating,” she said.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.