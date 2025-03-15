Want your home to smell good? Check out this comprehensive guide to know the right fragrance for your interiors

Much like any other sense, the sense of smell is deeply interconnected with mood. Similarly, elevate the personality of your home with the help of scent. A home is not defined solely by how it looks, but also by how it smells. Level up your home with the power of scents.(Shutterstock)

In fact, smell and memory are intertwined, with the inherent quality to elicit emotions and moments. So, make your home styling memorable, not only through design and decor but also through good fragrances.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Arushi Agrawal, Founder and Director at Seva Home, a brand that specialises in luxury scented candles, shared a comprehensive guide on the power of scent in uplifting your interiors.

Types

First, let's get the basics right. There are several scented products, each serving a different purpose. Choose the one which suits your needs the most. Whether you're looking for a subtle background fragrance or a statement, dominating scent, understanding the different types of scented products will help you achieve the perfect scent for the ambience you're looking for.

Arushi shared these types of fragrances, along with their best suited place in your home:

Scented candles

Scented candles are a timeless way to add both fragrance and warmth to a space. Their soft glow creates a cosy ambiance, making them ideal for living rooms and bedrooms. From floral and citrus to woody and amber, the wide variety of scents allows homeowners to set the desired mood while also adding an aesthetic touch to their décor.

Reed diffusers

Reed diffusers provide a steady and flameless fragrance, making them perfect for spaces that need continuous scent without maintenance. Placed in entryways, workspaces, or restrooms, they effortlessly elevate interiors while ensuring a welcoming and pleasant atmosphere.

Essential oil diffusers

Essential oil diffusers blend fragrance with wellness by dispersing therapeutic aromas into the air. Lavender promotes relaxation, citrus energizes, and eucalyptus refreshes, making them ideal for bedrooms, meditation corners, and spa-like bathrooms. Their sleek designs also complement modern home aesthetics.

Potpourri

Potpourri adds a decorative element to fragrance, combining dried flowers, herbs, and spices infused with essential oils. Placed in bowls on coffee tables or inside drawers, it subtly enhances the ambiance without the need for heat or electricity, making it a low-maintenance option for home styling.

Incense sticks and cones

Used for centuries in meditation and rituals, incense brings a deep, lingering scent that enhances the spiritual and serene feel of a home. Scents like sandalwood and frankincense add an earthy richness, making them perfect for quiet corners and relaxation zones.

Season-wise fragrances

Every season has a distinct energy. Make sure to bring the seasonal energy indoors with the right fragrance. Whether it is the dainty floral notes of spring to the fresh, invigorating scents of summer, liven up your home with each passing season.

Arushi Agrawal listed out the scents for each season:

Spring: Floral and citrusy (in living room and bedroom)

Jasmime

Cherry blossom

Lilac

Begamot

Lemon

Summer: Tropical (open spaces like patio, balcony, living room)

Coconut

Pineapple

Mango

Aquatic notes like sea breeze and ocean mist

Autumn: Warm and spiced (in living and dining rooms)

Cinnamon

Vanilla

Nutmeg

Cedar

Sandalwood

Winter: Rich and festive (in bedrooms and lounging area)

Peppermint

Amber

Musk

Oud

Roasted chestnut

Pine

Fragrances to match design aesthetics

Every home has a unique design and decor aesthetic. To complete the look and feel of the design aesthetics, scent too plays an important role in refining the ambiance of the space. It adds to the cohesive sensory experience.

Arushi Agrawal shared fragrances for each of the major design aesthetics:

Minimalist: Clean and subtle

A minimalist space thrives on simplicity, clean lines, and neutral tones, so the fragrances should be light, fresh, and unobtrusive. Scents like white tea, linen, and green tea add a crisp, airy quality without overpowering the senses. Soft citrus notes like bergamot or yuzu also enhance the calm, clutter-free environment, making the space feel effortlessly refreshing.

Vintage: Warm and nostalgic

A vintage aesthetic, often filled with antique elements, floral patterns, and rich textures, pairs beautifully with warm and nostalgic scents. Think of classic fragrances like rose, lavender, and vanilla that evoke an old-world charm. Notes of sandalwood and patchouli also work well, bringing depth and a timeless appeal that complements vintage interiors.

Beachcore: Breezy and aquatic

For homes inspired by the ocean and coastal living, fragrances should reflect the airy, relaxed vibe of a seaside escape. Scents like sea salt, coconut, and driftwood create an instant connection to the beach, while citrusy notes like lemon and mandarin add a sun-kissed freshness. These fragrances are perfect for open, breezy spaces with natural light and soft, oceanic colour palettes.

Industrial: Bold and earthy

The raw, edgy aesthetic of industrial design—characterized by exposed brick, metal fixtures, and dark tones—pairs well with bold, earthy scents. Leather, cedar wood, and tobacco create a strong, sophisticated atmosphere, while hints of amber or musk add warmth and richness. These fragrances enhance the rugged appeal of industrial interiors without feeling overpowering.

Bohemian: Exotic and layered

A bohemian-inspired space, known for its eclectic mix of textures, colours, and patterns, calls for equally rich and expressive fragrances. Patchouli, incense, and sandalwood bring a free-spirited, mystical vibe, while hints of spice like clove or cardamom add depth. Floral notes like jasmine or neroli can introduce a touch of softness, balancing the vibrancy of a boho aesthetic.

Scandinavian: Cosy and comforting

With its focus on warmth, coziness, and natural elements, Scandinavian design pairs well with soft, comforting scents. Cashmere, pine, and fig create a snug, inviting ambiance, while subtle vanilla or tonka bean adds a hint of sweetness. These fragrances work beautifully in spaces with soft lighting, wooden furniture, and neutral tones.

Room-wise scent guide

No two rooms in your home have similar utility. Every room has a different functionality, based on which it has a particular personality. And since scent is instrumental in mood regulation, strengthen the personality of your rooms.

Arushi Agrawal shared fragrances for each room:

Living Room: Warm and welcoming

As the heart of the home, the living room should have a scent that feels inviting and pleasant without being overwhelming. Warm and balanced fragrances like sandalwood, vanilla, and amber create a cosy atmosphere, while citrus notes like bergamot or mandarin add a fresh, uplifting touch. Floral scents like lavender or rose also work well, making the space feel elegant and refined.

Bedroom: Relaxing and comforting

The bedroom is a retreat for rest and relaxation, so calming scents are key. Lavender, chamomile, and vanilla promote a sense of tranquillity, making it easier to unwind. Soft woody notes like cedar wood or musk add a warm, cocooning effect, while powdery florals like iris or peony enhance a feeling of serenity.

Bathroom: Fresh and clean

A bathroom should feel fresh and rejuvenating, making aquatic, citrus, and herbal scents the ideal choice. Eucalyptus, peppermint, and spearmint add a spa-like freshness, while lemon, tea tree, and ocean breeze create a crisp, clean feel. Light florals like lily or jasmine can also add an elegant touch without being overpowering.

Kitchen: Neutral and natural

Since the kitchen is filled with natural food aromas, fragrances here should be subtle and complementary rather than overpowering. Fresh herbal notes like basil, thyme, and rosemary blend well with cooking scents, while citrus notes like lemon or orange help neutralize lingering food odours. Vanilla and cinnamon also work beautifully, adding a comforting warmth without clashing with the space.

Home office: Energising and focus-enhancing

A home office benefits from fragrances that boost concentration and productivity. Peppermint, rosemary, and eucalyptus are known for their stimulating effects, helping to improve focus. Citrusy scents like grapefruit add an uplifting energy, making the workspace feel bright and motivating without distraction.

Entryway: Inviting and memorable

The entryway sets the first impression of a home, so a signature scent that is both welcoming and distinctive works best. Warm, inviting notes like amber, sandalwood, oud or vanilla make a home feel cosy, while bright, airy scents like citrus, white tea, or fresh linen create a clean and refreshing ambiance.

Dining area: Subtle and complementary

Fragrances in the dining area should be gentle and not compete with food aromas. Soft notes of fig, green tea, or white florals add an elegant touch, while mild spice scents like cardamom or nutmeg enhance a warm and intimate dining experience. Avoid strong or overly sweet fragrances that could overpower the meal.