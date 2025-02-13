Don't neglect your foyer and entryway: Decor tips for an epic first impression of your home

As the saying goes, the first impression is the last impression, the same applies to your home as well. The foyer is the first space you step into as you enter your home. The size of this space varies from home to home, but it is typically a narrow entryway that opens up from the door to the living room. The design of the foyer plays sets the tone for the rest of the home. Foyer is often overlooked when in reality there are many opportunities to make it look presentable.(Pexels)

The problem with designing these spaces is that they often swing to extremes. Sometimes, they are too cluttered, filled to the brim with many artworks on the walls or furniture. The other extreme is a stark, empty space with only a sad shoe cabinet.

Long story short, the foyer has a lot of potential. A poorly designed foyer can feel like an eyesore rather than a welcoming entryway. It's time you change that.

In an interview with HT, Interior Designer Misbah Kapadia, founder and curator of Design Konstruct shared a few interesting ideas to spruce up your entryways.

Declutter and organise

Start by decluttering, entryways often collect unnecessary items. A sleek console table, a bench, or a compact cabinet helps organize essentials like keys and mail. If space is tight, opt for floating shelves or wall hooks for storage without cluttering the area.

Lighting and furniture

Lighting plays a crucial role in creating an inviting atmosphere. A pendant light or wall sconces add warmth, while a stylish table lamp on a console can enhance the ambience. Mirrors are a great addition, making the space feel larger while adding an elegant touch.

Add unique characters with statement pieces

Bring in some character with a statement piece-an artwork, a bold rug, or a decorative vase. Adding greenery, such as a potted plant or fresh flowers, introduces a refreshing, natural element.

Add texture

Layering textures helps create depth and warmth. A runner rug not only defines the space but also adds a cosy feel. If you have a bench, consider soft cushions for comfort.

Colour palette

Stick to a cohesive colour palette. Light, neutral shades make the area appear spacious, while darker accents in decor or furniture add contrast.

Don't neglect the foyer anymore! It's more than just an entryway or a narrow passageway. A carefully designed foyer or entryway is set to wow anyone who steps through your door. Don't keep anyone in the dark, let your home show personality right from the first step inside.

